Dominica Cabinet approves appointment of Sir Dennis Byron as sole electoral reform commissioner

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced that cabinet has approved the engagement of eminent Caribbean Jurist, Sir Charles Michael Dennis Byron who will serve as a sole commissioner to advance efforts towards electoral reform in Dominica.
He made the announcement during his Anou Palay Programme on Sunday night.
In December 2019, Skerrit revealed during the swearing-in ceremony of his new cabinet that Sir Byron had been invited to perform that duty.
“Cabinet last week approved of the engagement of Sir Dennis Byron, retired Chief Justice of the OECS Supreme Court and retired Chief Justice of the Caribbean Court of Justice, who will serve as a sole commissioner to advance efforts towards electoral reform,” he said.
Skerrit continued, “This was a further commitment which we gave and notwithstanding the COVID period, we felt it was important to advance efforts towards electoral reform and Sir Dennis has indicated to us that he will commence the exercise in the month of September, and he should be in a position to submit the final report by the end of December 2020.”
The Prime Minister described what he believes to be good news for Dominica, as “a commitment to us.”
“Electoral reform for this government is important; it is important for the country and we are hoping that once Sir Dennis would have submitted his report, then we can go to the Parliament to effect the necessary changes as he will recommend to the country to move forward,” Skerrit stated.
He said Sir Dennis is a Commonwealth citizen.
“The respect that Sir Dennis has beyond the Caribbean shores is really exceptional and I don’t think that there is any better person our country could find to conduct this exercise,” he indicated.
Sir Dennis Byron is a former President of the Caribbean Court of Justice, a former Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and former President of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. He currently serves as President of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute.
54 Comments
At Ibo France, you have 6 of the now 45 comments on this board; this explains that you are not certain that you have the truth, especially that all of those 6 comments have the same theme, as like all the others which you write–you know what it is.
A person who is confident that he or she has spoken the truth, will do so only once and remain quiet; to allow his or her listeners or readers to ingest and digest what was heard or read–the truth can never be spoiled and it is only spoken once.
Also I have never seen any of your counterparts respond to what you write, to encourage you–don’t you feel uneasy about that?
“Eminent”??? What makes him eminent. DNO, it is unprofessional of media to use apply such emotive terms to describe this so-call jurist. Just state the FACTS and allow the readers to determine the personality of the man of their own volition.
various postings claim that this appointment is illigal vis a vis the constitution, but opposition forces are so sure of this appointment they can get their friends in the CCM, the concern lawyers and the new concern doctors to file an injunction to declare this appointment null and void.
All this propaganda type campaign is just a waste of time.
These opposition forces are just agents of doom and gloom. you have the alterative party, now look out for the doom and gloom party under the leadership of a trioka to be named later..
@Admin: the issue of fake news and misinformation is of serious debate throughout the democratic world but where the laws and constitution stands i believe that there is a moral and ethical responsibility to have the facts stand. with this being said i think DNO should institute fact checking especially where laws are concerned. is this something that DNO could seriously consider? cause we know there has not been any reform pertaining to the electoral commission and the constitution stands.
ADMIN: Thank you for your feedback and point taken. We have done so in the past and very recently as well specifically in regards to comments.
Enjoying the benefits of corruption in government
Part IV: Constituency Boundaries and Electoral
Commissions
56. Constituency Boundaries Commission and Electoral
Commission
3. The Electoral Commission shall consist of—
a. a chairman appointed by the President, acting in his own deliberate
judgment;
b. two members appointed by the President, acting in accordance with the
advice of the Prime Minister; and
c. two members appointed by the President, acting in accordance with the
advice of the Leader of the Opposition
QUOTED FROM THE CONSTITUTION OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA, SO WHAT GIVES ROOSOVELT SKERRIT, THE AUTHORITY TO APPOINT, DENNIS BYRON, AS SOLO COMMISSIONER TO THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION? WHY DOES THE PRESIDENT OF DOMINICA NOT ADDRESS THIS SITUATION?
The section of the Constitution cannot be used for this reform appointment. What you quoted pertains to boundaries, this reform commission has nothing to do with boundaries.
What we should be asking is for the terms of reference for it to operate.
Joe, right now we do not have a functioning electoral commission in place so according to our constitution our government is not complete and therefore dysfunctional. Not so?
section 56 of the constitution which is titled constituency boundaries and electoral commission deals with both aspects with sub-section 3 of section 56, detailing the electoral commission selection process, in which there is no mention and or authorization of the PM being able to appoint and or supersede the powers of the President. now if there is an amendment to be made to the constitution to allow such process, it has no been made, hence the constitution stands as is, which does not allow the PM to appoint a sole commissioner to the electoral commission. people like yourself, should understand that this has nothing to do with politics but respect to the rule of law and civil society. so stop misleading people with your comments and try educating yourself.
This announcement has made headline news not only in Dominica but further afield. It was done by the calculating and conniving autocratic Skerrit to divert the negative attention from his regime’s regrettable and pathetic ongoing action and performance.
Absolutely nothing will change. We have seen this very same movie already. As celebrated and respected that Sir Dennis Byron may be, this issue is much too big, much too important for any one man or woman to decide the outcome.
Imagine, for such a profound, exercise, there was no consultation, no inclusion, no input, no involvement from anyone. One corrupt, intellectually dim individual ( Roosevelt Skerrit), wants to fundamentally affect, not only the life of every single Dominican, but also generations of Dominicans yet unborn. RIDICULOUS, isn’t it?
Ibo,if you do not like what is happening in Dominica GET OUT.Labour built this country from BLOOD,SWEAT and TEARS after Maria.One question to all UWP crooks and traitors.If Skerrit is so corrupt why is the INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY pouring money into Dominica?
Why would he get out? We all working towards that people like you, your political friends and your political master get out of our country, and we will get you out apart from those that will be detained for crimes against our country and its citizens. They will end up in Stockfarm.
@Lin Clown, you sound like a real clown telling citizens to get out of their own country. Magwe say. You sound idiotic like those racist white people in the USA telling people who are citizens to get out of America. If it’s one thing you can learn from
this country, it shouldn’t be this baseless and moronic mantra. I guess soon it won’t surprise me if I see you with an AK 47 strapped on your side as well, in the streets. Come on man, I know you can do better than this.
When the International community provides money to a country it’s not for the leader of the country, its for the citizens to benefit from. Look at what is happening in Lebanon, you hear about corruption by the leadership there as well, but the International community has little choice than to go via the incompetent and corrupt politicians. Wise up. After Hurricane Maria, the US government gave it’s monetary assistance to the Red Cross, not to the Skerritt government. Go figure that one out.
“Ibo,if you do not like what is happening in Dominica GET OUT”
Joseph, like they say at the call of agreement to a certain motion at a meeting, yours is the first motion, and I second you.
It seem as if unless the government initiates the recommendations of the UWP and the other opposing parties–of which they have none, everything that is planned is against the Law. But how can that be?
I will never stop telling these people how foolish and small minded they are, because they don’t know it about themselves.
The UWP is always upfront to place injunctions on everything that the Government decides to initiate; then they come back and complain that the economy and social development is not improving; infarct, they claim that things are getting worse.
Is it really true that those guys are not only a pack of blind mice, including being deaf as well?
Dear God, please stretch Your hands against the demons who are trying to destroy my Dominica
The opposition in parliament and the two members on the electoral commission, should stay far away from mr Byron
Skerrit’s actions are so loud that I can’t hear him when he speaks. His words and his actions are diametrically opposite to each other. Dominica is a full-blown dictatorship. Any matter concerning the ELECTORAL SYSTEM should not be left to one man to decide. This is the true definition of insanity. Our democracy starts with a fair, incorruptible election of our parliamentary representatives. How can one man (Mr. Skerrit) decide who will preside over these electoral reforms? INSANE!!! How could one man (Dennis Byron) be the sole commissioner of this significant exercise? CRAZY!!!
The greatest tragedy in Dominica is INDIFFERENCE. People get up, stand up and assert your rights. Generations yet unborn are relying on your immediate actions.
will we see whats in the report ‘mal papaye’ Skerrit???
Not only the electoral system in Dominica needs overhauling but almost every aspect of governance. The parliament, the police, the courts, the entire public sector, the inequitable distribution of the country’s resources, all these and more need to be rectified.
The country is sinking deeper into moral decadence as lying, cheating, embezzlement, coarse discourse, character assassination, these vices that were once frowned upon, have now become the norm.
I will repeat this at the high probability of becoming monotonous. When a government is lawless, the country becomes lawless. This is my unwavering conviction. As long as we have this corrupt, uncaring, ultra-selfish, secretive, unaccountable concoction of bandits, ‘kleptocrats and megalomaniacs running a country, it’s a combustible combination and the country only can erupt in flames of anarchy and complete mayhem.
People, awake from your sleep and slumber, stand for something❗
The Cabinet. One fork barks and the other cutlery fall in place.I want a parl rep that can go against the PM if the decisions are not supported by the majority of his constituency. I want a parl rep that will hold regular community/ constituency meetings in the open to keep the people he/she represents informed of the plans and intentions of the government where policies, regulations, laws, ordinances etc are ruled upon. How can a parl rep just make decisions for the people he is paid to represent without consulting ALL of his people? how is that representation? the people continue to allow this nonsense for decades. On a different note its time that reform be put in place. Im hoping that ALL of the simple and warranted recommendations suggested ate taken on board. Then again, there are already laws that prohibit things that still took place like being out of Dominica for 5 years and still voting. implementation and enforcement is another problem.
PM Skerrit, it’s 375 days now that you promised to account for the 1.2 BILLION dollars that are not in the consolidated fund. We are still waiting!!
How much is this consultancy costing the nation; or is he doing it pro bono? The electoral commission was starved of the necessary funds to do its work for so long but now you can engage a consultant.
Nothing good will come to DA under your watch as you have never been TRUTHFUL with the nation.
I again warn you that it is your MOUTH that will be the cause of your downfall.
Once more delusion reigns supreme!!
HOTEP!
You can see his eyes look like Brer Rabbits eye.
Everything is for a season. It’s a matter of time.
And just like you, your UWP representatives are nothing but 3 blind and deaf mice. The cannot see what is happening and they cannot hear what is true; so they continue to foolishly huff and puff– worse for them is that you all are following them, blindly and severely deaf as well. How pitiful!
So to hell with the electoral commission?
The Electoral System is the fulcrum of our democracy. The present Electoral System is replete with loopholes for corruption. If the system remains in its present state then the incumbent governing party will remain in power in perpetuity.
I will insist that no opposition leader, no matter how charismatic, intelligent, strategic, astute he or she is, will ever win an election with the present electoral system; the incestuous relationship between the police and the PM; the suffocating and corrupting influence of the PM over every appointment in the public service and I can continue ad infinitum.
This is my unyielding belief. There MUST be a ground swell of support from the ordinary men and women, the reticent clergy, the timorous media and the cowardly business sector in order to effect real change.
People, you must be the change that you want to see in Dominica. On Your Mark, Set, Let’s GO❗
This sounds a lot like the excuse you have to accept that the UWP will never form a government in Dominica, because the people has said no to them repeatedly and they will never change their mind.
Also it will take eternity for any other political group to gain our interest. and satisfy our confidence
Another senior citizen come collect from Dcas purse long after retirement age. To compound matters another foreigner. So come here get paid very handsomely after he made all his money get paid and leave. Oh and supervise electoral reform for us. This country really not a real place! Young Dominicans don’t stand a chance if they don’t have surname!
The simple task of maintaining a clean electoral list doesn’t require any outside commissioner.The electoral office has enough staffing to carry the task out provided there is no POLITICAL interference full stop.If required temporary staff could be employed.Other improvements could then be implemented at speed.
If what Skerrit said is true then that gives me another reason why I should Not trust and have no confidence in the OECS Supreme Court. If Sir Dennis Byron really accepts Skerrit’s political invitation to come here to further interfere and further corrupt our election, then he would be proving to the world that the OECS Supreme Court is a boys’ club that is contaminated by corrupt politicians and corrupt lawyers.
As a former judge in the OECS Supreme Court justice Dennis Byron should let Skerrit know that our election system ought to be something we all ought to believe in and as a result, no politician should seek to hijack it like Skerrit has done and is aiming to legalize political theft. If Sir Dennis Byron was a man of principle he would tell his friend Skerrit that the election committee is an independent entity that is not under the wings of Skerrit. That’s why we have a Commissioner and it is his responsibility along with his team to make adjustments.
Is there a role for the electoral commission in this? And how much will be paid to Sir Byron?
The below article looks like a prequel to the announcement of Dominica’s Prime Minister:
https://www.stlucianewsonline.com/corruption-at-the-ccj/
Sir, Denis Byron is a man of impeccable character. He has worked hard to earn the reputation he enjoys throughout the region and the world. I well remember another outstanding jurist like Sir Byron. Our very own Nicholas Liverpool.
Hopefully, Sir Byron will get the assistance of those who have made it their business to agitate and seek to burn down Roseau on the trumped up excuse of seeking after electoral reform.
I expect as well that unlike what was meted out to our own distinguish jurist, Dr. Liverpool, Sir Denis will not be described by Dominica’s Parlamentary Opposition as a “Black, born and bred Kontry bookie”. Bu rather, they will co-operate with him and sensor that the exercise is completed within a relatively short space of time. Thereafter the task of ensuring that government follow through on the recommendations begins
What? Oh! “I expect as well that unlike ………” It is not (we) it’s you; writing in English as if you are a lawyer: DARN SCAMMER !!! Don’t you know that Skeritt rejected the OAU and CARICOM report, why? Because he wants the little Russian to be prime minister. And how he plans to do it? Change the dual citizenship requirement to TRY to make de Russian, American, DAcan pm. Neva dat!
Anyone with “impeccable character” would not align and associate with such a bunch that has had such a legacy. Well, God took a rib from Adam and made Eve, she saw de apple, and look where we are today.
The lesson as promised: ANYONE IS CORRUPTIBLE. So the little menace saw the money, kicked reputation and legacy down the drain, and rejected the report just like both Labour and……… UWP to do his own ting! Boy look waste of money we.
Senator Edward J. Markey turned back a primary challenge Tuesday from Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III. And Blessings will: KEEP HOPE ALIVE!
Skerrit seems obsessed with grandeur. There were previous recommendations that could have easily been implemented. What is most important is sir Byrons decisions on sImilar situations and his decisions as a cheilf justice. There seems to be an obsession with titles. The pursuit of two Phds to seem intelligent when in fact is your record of 20 years that matter. Skerrit you are just one superficial son of a motherless cabrit. Where is the report on the management of the CDPF post Maria? Where are all the other reports that were commissioned but tucked away becuse they were not favourable to the government. I hope the government is not setting the scope of the investigation instead let Sir B proceed without contamination. I do hope it will be made public. By the way where is the budget for his payments coming from? Answer this simple question.
To believe that the most corrupt and dishonest leader of government business in the Caribbean would reform the Electoral System and in so doing, create a level playing field for every candidate or political party, then you would also believe that one day fowls would grow teeth.
Everything Skerrit does is meticulous calculated to benefit himself, his wife and children, and his enablers.. Nothing he does is people oriented. He should NEVER be trusted. The man is a congenital, pathological, compulsive LIAR. He even believes his own lies. International airport, geothermal energy, four universities to replace RUSM, he solemnly promised Dominicans. All were blatant LIES.
Just before the last general elections, he brought in a group of experts to look at the electoral system and to make recommendations to improve the process. This was done at the expense of hard earned taxpayers dollars. Not even a single recommendation from these experts was implemented.
Corruption, thievery, tribalism, poverty, vagrancy, criminality, ultra selfishness, narcissism, authoritarianism, opacity, evil, villainy shall be Skerrit’s legacy. The man is nothing more than unrepentant scoundrel.
OMG. This is a direct challenge to CCM. Anytime anyone makes a move in this country, this dude comes back with something to show that Dominica belongs to him. This is an absolute insult to the election process, and a slap in the face of both CARICOM and OAU.
I believe this is also a direct in your face challenge to recently formed CCL. First he came with the airport gimmick as a smoke screen to rally up the little demons who pranced when he rang his bell with the shoe with an animal head attached. And pastors support that; then he lunched his attack against CCL. Skerrit should no longer be allowed to solely decide how elections should be conducted in Dominica.
This must be challenged, if not, it is apparent to me that the electoral process will culminate into absolute chaos in the country. Dominican clearly did not expect and prepared for the Jamaican like election violence RSS brought to the country. But people have been educated and socialize by the RSS experience.
Ok so who made Sir Byron lord of all. The strategy of making him the “sole” commissioner is a calculated one shrouded in deceit. Skerrit knows that the ECSC or any of the lower courts will NEVAH rule against any decision taken by his maladministration based on a recommendation from Sir Byron should the matter go to court. This position is total BS.
I am not saying Sir Byron is unfit or unqualified but at least three commissioners should have been appointed (1 by Skerrit, 1 by the opposition and 1 by the largest trade union- DPSU) to bring a sense of fairness to the process. And please don’t tell me we do not have the money for additional commissioners because we have money for everything else including $64000.00 monthly rent for his family from himself and Mrs. Gravitate. This is total madness!!
Where are the patriots who can join me so we can do something before its too late?
This new revelation is a hopeful sign, but I won’t jump up and kiss the sky until the process is completed. The reason is that some distinguished Caribbean personnel, who served on the Caricom observer mission and who reported quite a long while now, that the past elections were free but not fair, and recommended electoral reforms, even suggesting some of the measures required on more than one occasion, we’re ignored, and their efforts have yet to be implemented. Therefore, having a heavyweight like Sir Byron is a good thing, but the same crooked and untrustworthy, corrupt government is still in charge of the final process. There isn’t scheduled time tables for the review and implementation of the recommendations, so I wait with bated breath before getting overly excited. Time will tell.
So why did the PM, his cabinet, and the President keep saying before the election that electoral reform was not needed. Now that elections are over hes saying electoral reform is important to him and his government? That shows that you know electoral reform was needed, but you and your cabal wanted to steal another election before its completed.
I know our constitution gave the prime minister to appoint a police commissioner after consulting with the opposition leader. But I never saw anywhere in our constitution that says the prime minister and cabinet can take a decision to appoint reform or call anyone to help him reform our election process. The whole idea is fraud and I really don’t know what else to say. DNO can you please put out the part of the constitution that gives Skerrit the power to interfere with our election? I don’t think we need to know about the qualifications of Sir Byron, because we all know he is qualified. We need to know about the legality and trustworthy of this. Lord please help us with that roosevelt Skerrit, the Evil man
You have a point there, and a fair one at that. No question that Sir Byron has a very well practiced and sharp legal mind. But now Skerrit becomes his paymaster and even if Sir Dennis is totally incorruptible and fair there will always be a question mark about his integrity, a whiff attached to him because of his reporting to Skerrit and Skerrit alone. History tells us that if you want to collect Your pay you do not go against your paymaster and a pension only goes so far! Sorry but that is the way it is.
But why is Skerrit interfering with our election? Isn’t the election commission supposed to be independent of political involvement? So if Roosevelt Skerrit appoints who he wants, when he wants then Isn’t that further proof that Skerrit has corrupted our election so he could steal it when he wants?
Dominica doh have a Cabinet..they’re all just loyal sheep.
I agreed none so much as those so-called lazy low level workers leaders and followers of that cult.
Are you one of them
This lowlife is allowed to denigrate people in this forum. I hope when I start calling him a lowlife I will not be censored. While I will use the king’s language to do it, the fervency will be biting.
However fervent is the desire to respond, one must be checkered by spiritual integrity, and emotional platitude.
Today’s lesson: Emotional platitude. Homework-look it up
Some Cool-Aids are not so deadly – They just put you to sleep for a very long time. Like an overdose of anesthesia. Wake up DA! O no, you dead.
The Crime Minister full ah ….. He had Caricom and the AOS all recommended reform and now you come back with the same bullshit.What you are looking for someone to sanction you agenda,why not do what is stated in the constitution, my sense in you think our people are not smart enough to dictate their destiny,that says a lot about your confidence in you and your people.
Not even loyal, just sheep.
If it was really important to your Government, you would have had it completed before the last general election.
More money wasted! No electoral reform. Skerrit is trying to use his head on us.
Extracted from the Constitution
38. (I) The Electoral Commission shall be responsible for the registration of voters for the purpose of electing Representatives and for the conduct of elections of Representatives and Senators and shall have such powers and other functions relating to such registration and elections as may be prescribed by law.
Has the Electoral Commission been replaced?