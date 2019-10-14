PM to call elections within 100 days

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has hinted as to when elections will be called.
He announced during the launching ceremony of Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate for the LaPlaine constituency Kent Edwards earlier this evening that elections will be held within 100 days.
DNO will provide more details in a later publication.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.