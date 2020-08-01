POEM: Honouring Our Ancestors On Emancipation Day

Our ancestors were taken by force, out of their native land
Many lives were lost, before reaching their destination
They were chained together, and taken to ships
As animals to the slaughter, driven by whips
For those who resisted, they jumped overboard
Not wanting to be sold, refusing to be enslaved,
A ship that was used, carried the very symbol
Of the cross instituted, by our ancestors’ captors
As history would have it, the Jesus of Lubeck,
Was one of the ships, of a captain on deck
So sad yet so true, they were shackled together
Laid in their own filth, they were given no water
They were so forlorn, being Christianised
They were forced to conform, their spirituality was stripped,
On the auction block, they were put up for sale
Considered as livestock, without any choice,
Families were separated, against their own will
They were given new names, and new languages
To the fields they were taken, working hard in the sun
Their norm was forsaken, as master pointed the gun
The blood of our ancestors, was spilled to the ground,
They were given no mercy, many did not utter a sound
A people so strong, always so resilient
Who committed no wrong, yet were met with contempt
In spite of their struggles, they determined to be
The world’s great warriors, fighting to be free
They have gone on before, but their spirit so alive
We are reassured, their history is our drive
So let’s display the talent, they passed on to us
We should not relent, a history so precious!
Today as we commemorate, the freedom they fought for
Let’s not negate, their legacy we’ll keep to the core!!!!!!!!
Marcellina Angol John
I hope Parry did not repeat that Africans sold their brothers and sisters in attempt to excuse the evil history of slavery and shift blame to black people…I hope the reparations matter was pushed
He sure did. I just see Parry as a fruit of his ancestors. He absolutely has no knowledge of African history. He just was not a fit for such a discussion. He needs to educate himself and that I don’t think he’ll do since he does not have that interested. I agreed with the caller who said that Dr. Bernard Wiltshire would have been a better moderator for such a topic.
UNAPOLOGETIC
I listened to the panel discussion yesterday, which Mr. Parry Bellot moderated and I just want to say that he was so ill informed about African history. One of the panelists spoke about the Berlin Conference and how the Europeans divided Africa up and he, Parry, said that “it’s not true.” I also heard a caller refuting what he said and he said maybe he did not use the right words. My question is, how can someone, who has no knowledge of African history be a moderator in that regard? That was a SHAME. Instead of defending his descendants, he should have allowed the guests to share their knowledge. I take my hat off to the panelists who should have been given more time to share their knowledge despite the fact that Parry did most of the talking.
To know who we truly are, we need to know our history and it did not start in the Caribbean. We have a long way to go as far as shaking off the shackles of MENTAL slavery off our oppressed minds.
WAKE UP TO REALITY MY…
The pm should answer this,today workers do two hours work for $40. four hours work and get paid for 8 hours.get your priorities right,under the sweat of thy brow thus shall live. Reparation pay what you owe and then complaine.
Wow deep, preach baby preach. That was some carnage, felt to this day.
An article of such yet you make no recommendations. Those who were silent and obey rules, guidance and follow procedures, live for over century. They got married and raise a large family. The others who jumped overboard and chained, raised fatherless children and short lived. It all started with blacks on black. The ancestors should come back and said, they did not suffer in vain but, most of us let them down. In police cells they do the business. Relatives killed and murdered each other. Example, you have a group of fifteen people in a gang doing some work,10 whites and 5 blacks. The five blacks left the job at 1pm ,the white stayed until 4 pm. On pay day, the blacks said ,how come the whites got more money than us and we are doing the same job. No one takes the time to investigate, oh because they are white. Rules were made before us. We have the holy bible then Leviticus. Education is the KEY.
@Came&abel..Your brain farted again, several in a row now. It’s easy to tell when one is on white people drug of choice, meth.
Now due to your white privilege you will get treated as an opioids epidemic instead of prison time like the same lazy blacks you characterized.
Thanks for the reminder of the reality of our story. This emancipation story or history should be a continuous segment/ subject in our primary and secondary schools to remember the heroes who fought for our freedom whether its from slavery, colonial rule or mental bondage. This would then help the african child understand self, purpose/ mission to ensure that these events never befall us again. How do you learn black history from a white man. He can never guide you as an African except to be docile and thus calm the rage in you to remain in your shackles. Wake up Africans and be proud of your home Alkebulan(Africa) mother of mankind.
Nice work Awoken, Black history be taught in all our schools, like Jewish history is taught in ALL Jewish schools.
Hey Alkebulan was a word a Dutch writer came up with to mean Garden of Eden or Mother of Mankind. Some scholars say it was that same white guy Africanus who said it.
Research Dr. Kaba Kamene an archeologist, who is also Black (we have to tell our own history as no one else will) for insights as he and others have unearthed many instances where “Kush” was used to refer to the areas south and west of Kemet (Egypt) on walls of temples and pyramids. But that is an exercise for much later after we (or Grand Kids) have freed that continent and our minds from europe. It will be tough but this has to be done unapologetically.
Yes, my brother, keep up with the research. If we don’t do so, no one else will do that for us and we won’t have a legacy to leave for our children. There is so much research that has been and is being done by the greats like Dr. Ben Yochannan, Dr. John Henrik Clarke, Amos Wilson, Professor James Smalls, Professor Kaba Hiawatha Kamene, Dr. Edward Scobie (our own son of the soil), Dr. Ivan Van Sertima (Guyana), Dr. Walter Rodney, Dr. Frances Cress Welsing and so many more. There is no excuse!!!!!!
HOTEP