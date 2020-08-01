POEM: Honouring Our Ancestors On Emancipation Day

Our ancestors were taken by force, out of their native land

Many lives were lost, before reaching their destination

They were chained together, and taken to ships

As animals to the slaughter, driven by whips

For those who resisted, they jumped overboard

Not wanting to be sold, refusing to be enslaved,

A ship that was used, carried the very symbol

Of the cross instituted, by our ancestors’ captors

As history would have it, the Jesus of Lubeck,

Was one of the ships, of a captain on deck

So sad yet so true, they were shackled together

Laid in their own filth, they were given no water

They were so forlorn, being Christianised

They were forced to conform, their spirituality was stripped,

On the auction block, they were put up for sale

Considered as livestock, without any choice,

Families were separated, against their own will

They were given new names, and new languages

To the fields they were taken, working hard in the sun

Their norm was forsaken, as master pointed the gun

The blood of our ancestors, was spilled to the ground,

They were given no mercy, many did not utter a sound

A people so strong, always so resilient

Who committed no wrong, yet were met with contempt

In spite of their struggles, they determined to be

The world’s great warriors, fighting to be free

They have gone on before, but their spirit so alive

We are reassured, their history is our drive

So let’s display the talent, they passed on to us

We should not relent, a history so precious!

Today as we commemorate, the freedom they fought for

Let’s not negate, their legacy we’ll keep to the core!!!!!!!!

Marcellina Angol John