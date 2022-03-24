Police deny reports of homicide in the Kalinago Territory, victim nursing injuries

Reports of homicide in the Kalinago Territory have been denied by the police as they say the victim of a stabbing incident is alive and in stable condition.

On the afternoon of March 23, 2022, Newton Tyson of Bataca sustained a stab wound to his right abdomen during an altercation with another individual from the same community.

Reports subsequently surfaced which claimed that the victim had succumbed to injuries sustained.

However, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Belgrove Charles, who heads the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), told Dominica News Online (DNO), that Tyson is in stable condition and is nursing his injuries at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH).

He further stated that one individual is in police custody assisting with their investigation.