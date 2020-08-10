UPDATE: Police investigate body found in Wesley and death of man in Layou Park

The CDPF has indicated that investigations have begun into the death of a male whose lifeless body was found at a Housing Development Site in Wesley on Saturday 8 August 2020 at 5:30 pm.

According to the information provided by police the body was found lying in what appeared to be blood. Initial examination seems to indicate that the body sustained injuries to the head.

The remains were transported to the Wesley Health Centre, and was medically examined by the District Doctor and officially pronounced dead.

The body was then transferred to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home pending a post mortem examination.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown.

The Police are also investigating the death of man identified as Raymond Albert whose body was discovered in Layou Park at 6 pm on Sunday 9 August, 2020.

Albert, who police describe as being over 50 years of age, is believed to have fallen from a breadfruit tree.

A farmer who was working nearby reported to police that he heard branches breaking and on investigating the disturbance found Albert’s damaged body partially submerged in the soil beneath the breadfruit tree.

The body was transported to the Domincia China Friendship hospital where it was medically examined and officially pronounced dead.

The remains are at Gentle Rest Funeral Home pending a Post Mortem Examination.