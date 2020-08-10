UPDATE: Police investigate body found in Wesley and death of man in Layou Park

The CDPF has indicated that investigations have begun into the death of a male whose lifeless body was found at a Housing Development Site in Wesley on Saturday 8 August 2020 at 5:30 pm.
According to the information provided by police the body was found lying in what appeared to be blood. Initial examination seems to indicate that the body sustained injuries to the head.
The remains were transported to the Wesley Health Centre, and was medically examined by the District Doctor and officially pronounced dead.
The body was then transferred to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home pending a post mortem examination.
The identity of the deceased remains unknown.
The Police are also investigating the death of man identified as Raymond Albert whose body was discovered in Layou Park at 6 pm on Sunday 9 August, 2020.
Albert, who police describe as being over 50 years of age, is believed to have fallen from a breadfruit tree.
A farmer who was working nearby reported to police that he heard branches breaking and on investigating the disturbance found Albert’s damaged body partially submerged in the soil beneath the breadfruit tree.
The body was transported to the Domincia China Friendship hospital where it was medically examined and officially pronounced dead.
The remains are at Gentle Rest Funeral Home pending a Post Mortem Examination.
Hello and good morning my people. First I want to offer my condolence to the family of both victims. The Police is conducting a homicide investigation into the death of the man found in Wesley but they took the body to a private funeral home for an autopsy. Our government don’t have a morgue to keep the body and where the government can perform an autopsy on the body. If the Police make an arrest how can they say they maintain chain of custody of the body and no one tamper with the body. Don’t our government have a medical examiners office and a morgue.
Our country has nothing! Nothing but debts! …and our country has about 50 millionaires and at least 10 multi millionaires. Where is all the passport money?
I pray that the suspected murder occurrence and other recently reported killings are not reflective of mounting “trouble in paradise”. Our country has enough of a challenge and uphill battle trying to survive the grips of Covid-19.
Imagine looking forward to making it through the state mandate lockdown rules only to be further burdened by fears for our personal well being and safety.
I hope the police get to bottom of these troubling crimes so that the family and concerned public can better understand what transpired. Condolences to the family of Mr. Albert on his unfortunate passing.
Sincerest condolences to the families of the two deceased individuals. One of the gentlemen seems to have just been trying to procure a meal when he met his untimely demise by accident. So sad❗ The other death was most likely caused by man’s inhumanity to man. Too many things are deteriorating in this country. We need a ‘C’ change. Only good, solid, inclusive and astute leadership can do that.
Ibo get over your obsession! Here yourself “Too many things are deteriorating in this country. We need a ‘C’ change. Only good, solid, inclusive and astute leadership can do that.” Est ce que ou serieux? You seem to be out of context. The first part of your comment was A OK. But from the point which I quoted, you seem to deviate.
Blessed day to you Ibo. I know you will get there slowly but surely.