Police investigate fatal road traffic collision in Pond Casse

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Pond Casse which occurred at 8:30pm on Friday 25th September.
According to information given to the police by public transportation service provider Anton Joseph of Grandfond, he (Joseph) was driving eastward on the Pond Casse road when his Toyota bus collided with an object which he was not immediately able to identify.
He stopped the vehicle and searched the area only to find the body of a male individual lying in the drain along the road.
The victim was transported to the accident and emergency department of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital where he was medically examined and officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor.
The body was identified as Elouis Augustus Durand (also known as cabbage) age 54 of Good Hope. Durand’s body was transported to Lyndhurst funeral home to await a post mortem examination.
Investigations into the matter are ongoing.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
Stop making excuses for careless drivers!
RIP my brother. So many excuses about bushes and vegetation around the roads one has to drive according to the road condition. On a wet road one must drive with more care and attention slow down brothers on these winding roads
Those who drive in the area for the past two weeks would sympathised with the driver of the vehicle. The vegetations are so high that you have no safe distance or braking distance. Even the telephone posts are obscured. The bushes are so high that he could not have seen any cow or human coming out of the bushes.
Then obviously, if the road is obscured for safety reasons he should reduce his speed. I am in no way saying that he was speeding. However, if he knocks that man hard enough and his excuse is that he was unaware of what he hit then where was he looking or what was he paying attention to? Condolences to the family of the deceased. And kudos to the driver for staying on the scene.
Rubbish rubbish rubbish, excuses excuses it is a fact Dominicans are bad drivers they can’t use the roads properly not even in the city, over taking on a blind bend my life what kind of of ignorant driving is that so pose to be? Another thing I have not heard mention in Dominica is the high way code could someone please tell me if there is such a thing in Dominica?
Please put the deceased full credentials, thank you: Elouis Augustus Durand, aka Cabbage and As-mophere. So all his fans can know their hero is gone. Give the man the respect he deserved.
Tragic. If the story is true i would lime to say kudos to the driver who stopped and checked. Most people just drive off. My condolences to the family and to all those affected
He driving and he collided with an object ? So Mr driving without eyes man? How he watching where he goin and not seeing what he hit to even describe what he hit as an object.. boss man jail alone I would send you until..