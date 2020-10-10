Police investigate fatal traffic accident in Paix Bouche

The CDPF is investigating a fatal road traffic incident which occurred on Tuesday 6th October, 2020 at Providence in Paix Bouche at about 8 pm.

According to a police report, the sole occupant of the vehicle was Raymond Burton, over 70 years, of Paix Bouche. It appears that Burton was negotiating his Jeep wrangler close to his residence when the vehicle left the road and plunged more than fifty feet into a precipice.

He was subsequently removed from his vehicle by the Fire and Ambulance Services. A wound was noticed on his forehead and other minor injuries to his body.

He was transported to the Reginald Fitzroy Armour Hospital in Portsmouth in a conscious state by the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Services and transferred that same night to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital where he was admitted.

He succumbed to his injuries on Friday night, 9th October 2020, and was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

His remains were placed at the Lyndhurst Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.