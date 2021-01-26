Police investigate murder of young woman at Stockfarm

Police are conducting investigations into a homicide which occurred at Stockfarm on Sunday 24th January 2021.
According to information from Inspector John Carbon, 30-year-old Tricia Wiltshire of Castle Bruce, who resided at Stockfarm, was discovered lying naked in a pool of blood on the floor in her apartment about 8:30PM on the said date.
“The discovery was made by a neighbour who went to investigate upon hearing screaming coming from her apartment and shortly thereafter, took a smell of liquefied petroleum gas coming from that apartment,” Carbon explained.
He said Wiltshire had sustained multiple lacerations to her neck, chest and other parts of her body.
Her body was transported to the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital where it was examined and pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.
The body was then transported to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home pending a post-mortem.
“Foul play is suspected,” Carbon said.
Wilshire’s homicide is the second reported murder for 2021.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
Wow! This is very hurtful thinking of the young lady screaming for help, yet the neighbor only went in after the fact
This points to a bigger problem in our society where people still believe that a man can beat a women whenever he thinks she misbehaves and that’s their personal business. That’s not right and this attitude of not being our neighbour’ keeper even when they are screaming in the middle of the night must be banished. I remember a policeman a few years ago in the Bath Estate area use to beat his girlfriend if she even “looked” suspicious according to him. And as you would imagine she look very suspicious quite often according to him. The then chief did not even descipline him but instead start making break behind the poor girl when she went to report the officer boyfriend. Thank god she left for America without him knowing.
But wait, was the girl killed in Stocky by the prison officer named Tricia (Riviere) also?
RIEP Tricia…Justice will…
The neighbour’s should have been shouting and knocking on her door when they heard her screaming. Could have saved her. Someone must have seen the person or persons around. Hope they find the culprit soon. This is brutal
Or even 911. I always quick to call 911 eh
Ladies, be careful who you involve in your lives. Especially if you are single mothers. The neighbour should not have went over after the fact. If they were so concerned they should have when they heard all the screaming. Sad situation where men cannot control their emotions. Ladies if you know what you have does send fellers mad dont just give it away. You have to make sure they are mentally strong enough to handle the headache you does bring before you pass it. for your own good.
This is sad and disturbing to say the least. I extend my heart felt condolences to her family and loved ones. RIP
Click Here,
I wish I didn’t click on your comment. It appears that you are passing blame on this young lady where YOUR blame should’ve been on the monster who snatched her life from her. From the time I was a child, I witnessed to atrocities women faced due to domestic violence. I am not sure if this is the case here. However, I would love to see my country take a hard stand against DOMESTIC VIOLENCE and these so called “men” who abuse our girls and WOMEN. MEN, I urge you to take a stand against domestic violence. Don’t let it be business as usual. MEN teach your boys to love and respect girls and women. MEN, let your hands be a tool to Uphold women, let your tongue praise women, and let your strength protect women. I urge each and everyone one of you to make this your lifetime resolution!!! God breaths life into women and they perform miracles; LIFE!!!
Boy one thing all you like to say what you want. Who said that the report said the neighbor ” went over after the fact.” Persons read and interpret how they want. Do you know if she could scream before if she was muffled. One thing when she could scream she did. But do you know if she was already stabbed and perhaps the last breath she got strength and then screamed? She was not found the next day. At least a neighbor went to investigate. It could have been fatal for that neighbor.
Remember it could be a gunman and that was a brave thing the neighbor did under this murder situation. Remember even through the screaming the neighbor does not know why she is screaming.
I consider that neighbor brave too. He or she could also be dead.
So think before you say anything, Most time on the outside we always know the solution without knowing the actuals.
And when they threaten to kill you or your man since they cannot have you, make a report
I call for the death penalty for this one. And cctv cameras all over dca.
Again, profoundest condolences to the family of the deceased.
What a horrible way to die. The police should use all the necessary resources of the state to apprehend the murderer and drag this heartless monster before the court for swift justice.
Most of our women are independent, industrious, responsible and head of their households. Let’s protect them at all times and give them the love and support they need.