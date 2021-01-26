Police investigate murder of young woman at Stockfarm

Police are conducting investigations into a homicide which occurred at Stockfarm on Sunday 24th January 2021.

According to information from Inspector John Carbon, 30-year-old Tricia Wiltshire of Castle Bruce, who resided at Stockfarm, was discovered lying naked in a pool of blood on the floor in her apartment about 8:30PM on the said date.

“The discovery was made by a neighbour who went to investigate upon hearing screaming coming from her apartment and shortly thereafter, took a smell of liquefied petroleum gas coming from that apartment,” Carbon explained.

He said Wiltshire had sustained multiple lacerations to her neck, chest and other parts of her body.

Her body was transported to the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital where it was examined and pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

The body was then transported to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home pending a post-mortem.

“Foul play is suspected,” Carbon said.

Wilshire’s homicide is the second reported murder for 2021.