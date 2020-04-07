Police investigate sudden death of Soufriere man

The Commonwealth of Dominica police force is investigating a report of a sudden death which occurred in Soufriere in the early hours of the morning on April 6th.

Gerard Hector ,who was 71, reportedly met an untimely end when he sustained a head injury during a fall on his neighbours step at 3:30 am.

Lyndhurst Funeral Home personnel transported Hector to the Roseau Health Centre where he was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

The body was then secured at the Lyndhurst Funeral Parlour pending a post mortem examination.