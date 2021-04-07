UPDATE: Police investigate discovery of guns and ammunition at Woodbridge Bay port

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF), in partnership with the Customs and Excise Division, continues “relentlessly to rid the streets of illegal fire arms and ammunition,” Chief of Plice Lincoln Corbette has declared.

The Chief’s statement comes in the wake of the launch of an investigation into a discovery of guns and ammunition at the Woodbridge Bay Port in Fond Cole on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Dominica News Online (DNO) yesterday confirmed with some police officers, including a member of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), that a large quantity of firearms and ammunition was found in a barrel by a customs officer whilst conducting a search of the said barrel.

Corbette confirmed in a media statement this morning that one individual is assisting the police and customs with their investigation.

“More details will be made available at a later stage of the investigations,” the Chief said.