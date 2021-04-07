UPDATE: Police investigate discovery of guns and ammunition at Woodbridge Bay port

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF), in partnership with the Customs and Excise Division, continues “relentlessly to rid the streets of illegal fire arms and ammunition,” Chief of Plice Lincoln Corbette has declared.
The Chief’s statement comes in the wake of the launch of an investigation into a discovery of guns and ammunition at the Woodbridge Bay Port in Fond Cole on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Dominica News Online (DNO) yesterday confirmed with some police officers, including a member of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), that a large quantity of firearms and ammunition was found in a barrel by a customs officer whilst conducting a search of the said barrel.
Corbette confirmed in a media statement this morning that one individual is assisting the police and customs with their investigation.
“More details will be made available at a later stage of the investigations,” the Chief said.
14 Comments
All these guns belong to the BOOTS ON THE GROUND PARTY.The party of %,Ibo France and Viewsexpressed with the compliments of Pastor R.
I hate to say it but nobody in their right mind would ship these guns and ammo to Dca without first “establishing” a contact inside customs to help clear the stuff on arrival. I dare say that this discovery by another officer was share coincidence because it was never intended for “any” person but rather “the” person to inspect and clear the items.
This is a huge problem because it tells us that there is very likely racketeering going on at customs. YES I said it and actually “strongly” believe it! This is not a one time deal that got caught due to the diligence of customs personnel. Mr. Chief Customs Officer, take note! You need to order an internal investigation within the ranks because there is a LOT more going on than you may know. Mr. DASPA-CEO, take note! You need to order an internal investigation within the port officers ranks because there is a LOT more going on than you may know. Dca is at a crossroad and its scary.
Lady Mel wants her gangsters armed and dangerous for her protection! The future will be war when those that are voted out refuse to step down. Fat boy from the North tell allu he not dottish like LeBlanc and PJ, he not leaving poor and broke to go back to Calibishie! And the King loves mansions, so is trouble that brewing for the future! No law, no constitution and no police will be able to take us out when we are armed and dangerous! Eric Gairy of Grenada had his personal Mongoose Gang and the Duvaliers of Haiti had their personal Tonton Macoute! Mel and King learning from the Caribbean authoritarian playbook, build your own militia – arm your gangs! But they did not learn the final lesson, the people power always win over the people in power!
When citizens and residents are caught importing illegal gins and ammunition the relevant authorities need to elicit information from these culprits as to the sources and dealers involved.
The borders are too porous, corruption in high places is too prevalent and the low level officials are too easily bribable. The police need to do the necessary surveillance, collect the relevant information and arrest the perpetrators regardless of social status or political affiliation.
One of the highest problems is that the police turn a bind eye when certain members with the right political connections are caught in illicit activities. So who is left to guard the guard?
Shipment to local thugs.
Guns and ammunition are instruments of death. With so much illegal firepower, no mercy nor leniency should be given to the person(s) found guilty of this crime.
There hasn’t been a dull day in Dominica in recent times. So many corrupt practices are coming to the fore. The public service has NEVER been as dysfunctional and corrupt as it is presently.
This should not come at a surprise to anyone as the highest offices of government are rife with profiteering and duplicity.
The country is badly in need of a recess from all these continual incidents of skullduggery and acts of dishonesty throughout the public service. Once the DLP remains in power there would be no end to the hemorrhaging of the country’s resources for personal enrichment. Come Father come down.
This has been going on for years. All of a sudden the police gets busy. Something is brewing…
The double doctorate dude once alluded to the notion that Dominica was not a country. The number of corrupt and criminal incidents which have come up in this island strongly points to the view that it’s not a country but a den of corruption and a Pirate enclave. A country is a place governed by the rule of law and when these laws are broken people are tried and the guilty party punished. That doesn’t happen in Dominica. Corruption in the Labour division comes up again despite talk of process, guns discovered on the port in barrels com up again despite the authorities being aware of it. The main reason for the number of guns in the island is an increase in criminal activity by those who have illegal things to protect and defend. That can’t be good for the future. The so-called development which this corruption brings won’t be enjoyable in the future. The police and politicians need to take note and really stop the lawlessness. Later will be greater.
What investigation? Does anyone have any confidence in the police? Now if those involved are friends and supporters of the opposition then we know they will be jail and Skerrit and the police will even find a way to say is Lennox Linton that was behind it, even if they have to pay people to testify against Linton. But if is supporters is Skerrit or his workers that are behind it know the police and Skerrit them will find a way to set them free without any charges.
You sound so stupid.
Good job police, but what about the BARREL of guns that appeared on our port about couple years ago, and Dominica’s dumbest police commissioner, dumb Carbon said he knows who they are looking for….? Commissioner Corbette do you need flashlights, searchlights, batteries to look for the person, or that’s dead?.. Broken police force, and bad commissioners!!
Any update?
You all believe that all Dominicans have “”memwar poul””?
What happened to the last barrel that was discovered. Dummish Carbon said he was working with US and knew who they want. Is that the same barrel😊 ? Or a new barrel? I want to see if Dummerish Corbett will get the individual. Its lime tiwey boyo epi metey paille in that police force.
Again!!!! But what the hell is going on with all these guns in Dca? Another question is who are those STUPID or WELL CONNECTED people behind all these guns?
a Government worker in the Inland Revenue who was transfered to the customs & Excise Division.