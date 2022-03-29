Police make arrest in one indecent act against minor; in search of another seen in video

Recent acts of indecent assault against minors seen in a video and also via social media conversations and posts, have prompted swift action by the police which has led to the arrest of one man and the pursuit of another.

Head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Belgrove Charles stated that the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) takes crime against women and children seriously and works in collaboration with the Welfare Department to ensure their protection.

He reported that consequently, a video displaying a “very disgusting” indecent act on a female minor, by someone appearing to be an adult male, which was seen circulating on social media led the CID to launch an investigation.

“A few days later, a Facebook post and conversation alleging indecent acts committed against another young female were also seen circulating on social media. Again, the CID began an investigation,” Charles stated.

While ASP Charles said he was not at liberty to delve into the specifics of the investigation given its nature, he revealed that one male was arrested and charged for offenses under the Sexual Offences Act against the young female in relation to the Facebook posting and allegations.

“That individual was taken to the Magistrate Court on Monday 20th March 2022, where the charges were read to him. He was subsequently remanded in custody, and is expected to return to the Magistrate Court on Tuesday 29 March 2022.”

With reference to the video of the minor engaged in a sexual act, Charles said the investigation is still active as the police continue to explore all avenues in attempts to ascertain who the offender is, which to date, has proved futile.

“Let me say, the video of the minor and the Facebook posting are not related. However, anyone with information which could assist with investigation relating to the video, should not hesitate to contact the police at telephone number 2665165/ 2665164/ 2665157 or the hotline at 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-8477.”

He continued, “on behalf of the Chief of Police and other gazetted officers, I’d like to thank the staff of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Welfare Division for their patience and devotion during the investigation. Let me urge the public to continue to have confidence in the police as we always stand ready to act.”

Janice Williams of the Swinging Janice Scholarship Foundation also recently wrote a letter addressed to members of the media, the police commissioner, the Welfare Division and the Prime Minister advocating that action be taken to address the social media posts and ongoing issue of sexual abuse. Full letter below:

Download (PDF, 118KB)