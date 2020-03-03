Police officer arrested and charged under sexual offenses act

A police officer has been arrested and charged yesterday under the sexual offenses act.
The individual appeared in court and was bailed under the following conditions: he was asked to surrender his passport, stay out of trouble with the law and stay away from the virtual complainant and witnesses in the case.
Due to the sensitive nature of the case DNO is unable to provide the names of the accused or complainant.
The Dominica Sexual Offenses Act part 2 section 38 effectively prohibits media from publishing information that may identify either the accused or complainant while the case is ongoing – in a small society the victim could be identified via association with the accused.
DNO will provide further appropriate details as soon as they are available.
Our law makers are our leading abusers so no surprised if those responsible to protect our people are being abused. Jesus said it this way: “Make a tree good and its fruit will be good, or make a tree bad and its fruit will be bad, for a tree is recognized by its fruit. Matthew 12:33
This was a long time coming. In Dominica the persons charged with protecting the citizens are very often the abusers. What a country, what a leader…! My country is on a steep downward spiral and I doubt this can be stoped now. The last chance passed in December. You all made your bed, now sleep in it!!!!!
Come-on now, this thing with the Police has been going as far as I can remember in Dominica. It is time you respect the voice and decision of the majority of the people of Dominica. The elections as obsrved by foreign countries was fair, and the DLP won by a landslide. Dominican has decided who governs the country for the next five years – you need to fall in line and Work For the Betterment of Dominica. All hands must be on deck for our country to progress, whether you voted for or not for the ruling Party – ITS YOUR GOVERNMENT as well as ours. Be Dominican. We all face the music together, Now, are you gonna dance or not? THUMBS DOWN on your comment!