Police officer arrested and charged under sexual offenses act

A police officer has been arrested and charged yesterday under the sexual offenses act.

The individual appeared in court and was bailed under the following conditions: he was asked to surrender his passport, stay out of trouble with the law and stay away from the virtual complainant and witnesses in the case.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case DNO is unable to provide the names of the accused or complainant.

The Dominica Sexual Offenses Act part 2 section 38 effectively prohibits media from publishing information that may identify either the accused or complainant while the case is ongoing – in a small society the victim could be identified via association with the accused.

DNO will provide further appropriate details as soon as they are available.