Police officer charged with theft again

Police Officer, Chris Defoe, has again found himself in trouble with the law, as another charge of theft has been preferred against him.

Defoe appeared before the Magistrate court last week, and according to the charge, he is accused of stealing a motor vehicle belonging to Lyra Humphrey of Portsmouth valued at EC$23,000.00.

Since the matter is indictable, the accused was not required to enter a plea as the case is expected to be heard at the High Court of Justice before and Judge and jury.

In July 2019, the young officer with under ten years’ service in the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, appeared before a Roseau Magistrate charged with theft of a bulletproof vest at Police Headquarters valued at EC$500.00.

Then, he was also not required to enter a plea in the matter since it had passed the six months limit and so laid indictable.

Since he was on bail for the first matter, additional bail was granted to him in the sum of $25,000.00.

The matter was adjourned to February 11, 2021. Defoe is represented by Attorney-at-Law Dawn Yearwood Stewart.