Police officer charged with theft again

Police Officer, Chris Defoe, has again found himself in trouble with the law, as another charge of theft has been preferred against him.
Defoe appeared before the Magistrate court last week, and according to the charge, he is accused of stealing a motor vehicle belonging to Lyra Humphrey of Portsmouth valued at EC$23,000.00.
Since the matter is indictable, the accused was not required to enter a plea as the case is expected to be heard at the High Court of Justice before and Judge and jury.
In July 2019, the young officer with under ten years’ service in the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, appeared before a Roseau Magistrate charged with theft of a bulletproof vest at Police Headquarters valued at EC$500.00.
Then, he was also not required to enter a plea in the matter since it had passed the six months limit and so laid indictable.
Since he was on bail for the first matter, additional bail was granted to him in the sum of $25,000.00.
The matter was adjourned to February 11, 2021. Defoe is represented by Attorney-at-Law Dawn Yearwood Stewart.
@Man bites dogs
You are entitled to your own opinion and you take full advantage of it. It’s your right. However, you often make yourself insignificant by your many ill-advised statements.
You are undoubtedly a hardcore supporter of Mr. Skerrit and his political party. That’s your right. However, your deep-seated animus for the Opposition is causing you to say things that defy logic and reasonableness.
Amend your ways. Even though you may continue to severely criticize the Opposition, do so in a commonsensical manner.
My unsolicited advice is purely honorable.
Criminal elements continue to play havoc with the former Slave chasers, today called the Police. Dominica is no exception, Police corruption is well bedded all over the past Slave colonies. This VENAL institution called the Police, was created to serve land owners and big business. As an arm of the Amoral Democratic process, the Police over the years, have evolved into doing what they want and who to charge. The coded silence that exist among Police wo/man, have ended ended many lives, while putting countless others in real Peril. The 1 or 2% hard core police wo/man, continue to make the best among them Morally unacceptable, because of Secrecy. …….. Mr DeFoe, is one of the many.
I don’t know if the accused police constable is guilty as charged. I will wait for the verdict.
What is quite conspicuous, is that, the majority of Dominicans have lost confidence in the police force to competently protect and serve the citizenry.
If I am to be brutally candid, the Dominica Police Force is like the military wing of the ruling Dominica Labour Party. They serve at the behest of the present prime minister, Roosevelt (Vladimir) Skerrit.
Here is the incontrovertible evidence. They have teargased peaceful protesters; falsely accused and unlawfully arrested members of the Opposition; teargased an unsuspecting community while the residents were sound asleep; showed up in large numbers, armed to the teeth, at every protest against the corrupt ruling regime. I can continue ad nauseam.
The police force needs to protect and serve the people without fear or favor if they are to regain the full respect and confidence of the populace.
It’s time to draw the line against that police officer he should have been kicked out in the first place no other civilized country and develop world would have tolerate that nonsense apart from Dominica, we will not be going backwards anymore never in our life time allows that so-called Workers clowns back in Dominica government let it be written, let it be done!!!
A joke that,man!?? Which other citizen would be given bail of 25.000 while ALREADY on bail for an INDICTABLE crime??
Seems like he ” know people that know people that know people”!!?🤭😹😭
This force is full of bad apples. Most of them have broken the same law they are supposed to enforce in one way or another. Corruption is bad for our country!
So why he still in the police force hmmm? You can’t change the spots on a dog.
How is a police officer getting charged for stealing an equipment that is used in his duties from his place of work. Did he take from storage and not register then not return. That seems to be something that needs internal discipline. Why then when a police officer stole money from possi police station he seemed to have been promoted? Why is it the family of the man murdered in the possi jail have not received justice? Why is it that a police officer involved in the disappearance of 50k at marigot police station continues to violate the laws by openly being partisan and gets promotion? I do not know who Chris Defoe is but it seems like the law is used against some while for others a blind eye is turned. Where is the justice?
I wonder when they will arrest the padner that leak the child statement . I wonder when they will arrest the prime Minister for his interference with monfared and the rest,.. arrest the rest currupt men who leads that police force… My God.. they take out a chief and put another one like the one they take out.. my God
