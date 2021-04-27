Police officer to be buried in his community of San Sauveur following court hearing

A decision was arrived at during a court hearing today to have the late police officer Stanley Toussaint buried in his community of San Sauveur.
The court matter was between some members of Toussaint’s family and his common-law partner who have been at odds since Toussaint passed away on March 21, 2021, at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH).
The late marine officer’s family requested to have him laid to rest in the community he was raised, stating that this would have been what he wanted, but his partner demanded that it be done in the city of Roseau. She claimed that, in fact, the deceased informed both herself and their daughter that he wanted to be buried in Roseau.
Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO) the sister of the deceased, Celia Toussaint, disclosed that following weeks of not being able to arrive at a decision, the Acting Chief of Police Lincoln Corbette granted the request of her parents to have her brother buried in the East, but a few days before the burial which was carded for April 23, 2021, an injunction was filed.
In the court document, claimant Leoma Joseph, who was acting on behalf of her daughter, ordered that the defendants who included the parents (Agatha and Sylvester Toussaint), the Commissioner of Police and the Attorney General, refrain until further or other order of the court, from making funeral arrangements in regards to the burial of Toussaint.
The court order was also served to the the Lyndhurst Funeral Home where the body is being kept.
Confirming the news of the decision made today, the sister informed DNO that after a long mitigation session, her brother’s partner agreed to have the funeral service conducted in Roseau, and the burial in San Sauveur, an option she says her family had initially placed on the table.
“My entire family is so happy with the outcome. Finally, we will be able to give my brother a proper send-off,” she told DNO.
While a date has not been selected for the military funeral for the former officer, the family says it will be done as soon as possible, as it’s been over a month since his passing.
DNO has also learned that the court asked Toussaint to apologize for a video which she shared on social media and which has attracted several negative comments.
Toussaint told our reporter that although at the time, she was acting out of frustration, she sincerely apologizes to her niece and her brother’s partner for posting the video.
“I would like to apologize to Ms Joseph and my niece for my initial video which brought embarrassment to the family. Coming from my heart, I want to say that I am truly sorry and I am so happy that we could come together and make this decision today to finally put Stanley to rest. Once again I do apologize,” she remorsefully stated.
As to the next course of action, she notes that they have agreed to put aside their differences and to work in the best interest of building a relationship with her late brother’s daughter as this is what he would have wanted.
I regret knowing this Leoma. Her daughter will never forget she left her dad in a morgue for a month because of greed. This child will abandon her when she become an adult old enough things,
The common law wife/ girlfriend was out of place and very disrespectful to Cpl. Touissaint’ family. She is a “country girl” and knows how majority of country people love to be in the place of their birth and want to be buried there. I never believed nor will I ever believe she and their daughter was told by Touss that he wanted to be buried in Roseau. Awah, NOT Touss! Mister was a pure boug Mygo!
On the other hand, how a person who has displayed such bad judgement in a case as straight forward as this one be a Sargent of police? Really? In Dca Sargents are sometimes incharge of districts. In other words they are inspectors in waiting. They run large, heavily manned/ armed stations and lead dangerous missions. How can she be a sargent with such poor judgement?
But that good for Corbette, the PSC and the man holding keys to the rest-up behind Molly De Bowik house at Morne Daniel. It again shows how the PSC is failing us by making promotions willy neely. Demote her to recruit I…
While I am happy to see this ordeal come to a close I believe that Humans need to think about this carefully.
Why are You fighting over a dead body?
What poor excuse can you come up with?
At death the body now just a bag of bones , skin and flesh is really useless.It will not turn to ashes if burnt, food for the worms if buried and in some cultures vulture stool after being eaten by those birds.
If the excuse is to remember that loved one why do you need a grave to remind you?
If you do then you really did not love them that much
The hard fact is after the Soul has departed from this mortal vehicle it is rendered useless and no amount of pampering or embellishing will change that and yes the memory of that Person will fade away in time no matter how intensely your attachment was to the Oerson living within
Yea that sister made that whole situation ugly. All she did was bring the world into this family matter with her videos circulating the region, repeating herself over and over again, trying to make the mother/girlfriend to look like an evil person that was never liked by the family (thats the impression i got). This was all too ugly. granted she was emotional, its her brother, but it was just absolutely tacky. Why hang all your dirty laundry in the front of your yard? the stuff belongs in the back man. This social media era we live in, nothing is sacred, everything has to be exposed. What was her point in posting those vids? the man is dead, but im sure he would have been ashamed at all of this. The child in this matter seemed to have been the scapegoat. they spoke about her like she was insignificant. Folks like MATT should have never had this issue on his talk show either. was not tasteful to have dominicans calling in to give their point of view. was really ugly in my opinion.
Stop blaming the messenger and listen to the message. I gurantee you if the sister did not take to social media the case would have gone differently with woman (Police Sargent) spewing lies to the judge an influencing her cabalist operatives in private. That police woman is evil, vindictive and down right low in her thinking. Ou par maryea may ou vlay cadarve nom la!
Hopefully she was never given private time with the body at Lynhurst because who knows what she did in the absense of prying eyes. She actually thought because of her DLP radio on Victoria street connection she would have won the case but god was watching. She should resign from the force for bringing such disgrace upon it. Hate Corbette but I love the decision he took when he threatened to hand over the body to parents for service and burial San Sauveur. What Sargent, she behaved like a damn recruit!
The judge saved her from being hunted by the restless spirit of Touss. Yes, I said it!
Why is this private dispute news worthy? This is Tabloid Journalism. How is this helpful to anyone? This helps to cement my perception of the inferior sort of journalism Dominicans are subjected to. SMH
With all my respect for the dead don’t we have better things to do in Dominica than argue about where to bury a body and get the court involve in that. After all the man dead already, nothing can happen to him again. Is time we introduce cremation in Dominica and problem solved.
When you want man body make sure you all you married. It seems like is you that give birth to the man, dam witch.
Omg thanks be to God. May his soul finally rest in peace.
Finally my brother and friend will be laid to rest in peace in his home village.
Nowwwwww, she thinking of the child/her niece??
Shut the fk up. She did right because no loving mother would put another mother through what she put Stanley’s mother or even her daughter for that fact. She didn’t know that Dominicans would salay her. I totally understood the sisters frustration. No normal human being would have done what that human did. Give me a f king break tan
Shut up. The mother didn’t think of her child stupes tan. Nonsense
Better late than never plus she is looking at the big picture.