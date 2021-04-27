Police officer to be buried in his community of San Sauveur following court hearing

A decision was arrived at during a court hearing today to have the late police officer Stanley Toussaint buried in his community of San Sauveur.

The court matter was between some members of Toussaint’s family and his common-law partner who have been at odds since Toussaint passed away on March 21, 2021, at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH).

The late marine officer’s family requested to have him laid to rest in the community he was raised, stating that this would have been what he wanted, but his partner demanded that it be done in the city of Roseau. She claimed that, in fact, the deceased informed both herself and their daughter that he wanted to be buried in Roseau.

Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO) the sister of the deceased, Celia Toussaint, disclosed that following weeks of not being able to arrive at a decision, the Acting Chief of Police Lincoln Corbette granted the request of her parents to have her brother buried in the East, but a few days before the burial which was carded for April 23, 2021, an injunction was filed.

In the court document, claimant Leoma Joseph, who was acting on behalf of her daughter, ordered that the defendants who included the parents (Agatha and Sylvester Toussaint), the Commissioner of Police and the Attorney General, refrain until further or other order of the court, from making funeral arrangements in regards to the burial of Toussaint.

The court order was also served to the the Lyndhurst Funeral Home where the body is being kept.

Confirming the news of the decision made today, the sister informed DNO that after a long mitigation session, her brother’s partner agreed to have the funeral service conducted in Roseau, and the burial in San Sauveur, an option she says her family had initially placed on the table.

“My entire family is so happy with the outcome. Finally, we will be able to give my brother a proper send-off,” she told DNO.

While a date has not been selected for the military funeral for the former officer, the family says it will be done as soon as possible, as it’s been over a month since his passing.

DNO has also learned that the court asked Toussaint to apologize for a video which she shared on social media and which has attracted several negative comments.

Toussaint told our reporter that although at the time, she was acting out of frustration, she sincerely apologizes to her niece and her brother’s partner for posting the video.

“I would like to apologize to Ms Joseph and my niece for my initial video which brought embarrassment to the family. Coming from my heart, I want to say that I am truly sorry and I am so happy that we could come together and make this decision today to finally put Stanley to rest. Once again I do apologize,” she remorsefully stated.

As to the next course of action, she notes that they have agreed to put aside their differences and to work in the best interest of building a relationship with her late brother’s daughter as this is what he would have wanted.