Police provide details of vehicle accident at Springfield

According to information released by the police this morning, an accident occurred yesterday morning in Springfield involving three people in a single cab Mazda pickup.

The driver of the vehicle Raymond Casimir lost control while travelling north just past the Springfield bridge.

The vehicle plunged into the valley sustaining extensive damage.

According to the police report, the driver received serious head injuries. The vehicle also contained 2 female passengers: Kyla Winston of Point Michel and Jennifer Nanton also of Pointe Michel.

Winston sustained observable injuries to her right hand and cuts to different parts of her body. Nanton’s observable injuries were an injured neck and injured left hand.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:17 am.