Police to take a three-phase approach to CITP

The police say they will take what they are calling “a three-phase approach” to policing during the staging of this year’s Creole in the Park (CITP).

The phases are venue security, crowd control and traffic management team, which lawmen say is to ensure a safe and secure environment.

Assistant Superintendent of Police in charge of the Central Division Leana Edwards said the venue will be secured by utilizing only two gates at entry points.

As part of one phase, the authorities have decided to make the main entrance to the venue on valley road close to the Roseau Health Centre and the secondary entrance on Elmshall Road close to the University of the West Indies.

And the VIP entrance will be the north eastern gate at the intersection of Elmshall Road and Valley Road.

“Patrons exiting the venue will do so on Valley Road by using the gate immediately behind the Botanic Gardens pavilion and also the Bath Road gate,” Edwards explained. Adding, “All gates at the Botanic Gardens will be manned by police officers and support from private security.”

Furthermore, Edwards indicated that the police will be conducting robust searching of all patrons entering the venue, “and no weapons will be permitted to the venue.”

She warned that anyone found carrying weapons will be removed from the premises and “dealt with according to law”.

Not even licensed firearm holders will be allowed to access the venue with their firearms.

Edwards also appealed to the general public to work with the police and avoid the embarrassment of having to be arrested and taken to Police Headquarters.

Control police officers will also be patrolling the grounds to ensure that law and order prevail and that patrons participating in this event do so without interruption.

A traffic management team will also implement measures in Roseau during the hosting of the event.

Meanwhile, Director of Tourism Minchinton Burton appealed to the various patrons of the CITP to help keep upkeep the venue.

He said vendors should avoid driving across the lawns as much as possible while in the process of transporting their supplies and equipment.

He also appealed to the motoring public to cooperate with the police and security personnel by avoiding the parking of vehicles within the vicinity of the Botanic Gardens during the staging of the event.

“Together let’s make this year’s Creole in the Park the biggest and best of all other such events held in previous years by ensuring that we respect and protect our treasured Botanic Gardens which all of us continue to look forward to enjoying and using long after this 4-day event,” Burton stated.

Both Edwards and Burton made the announcement during the launching ceremony of this year’s FLOW CITP held recently.

FLOW’s CITP is scheduled to take place from the 22nd to the 24th of October 2019 at the Botanic Gardens from 12pm to 7pm.