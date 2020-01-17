Poponne-Skerrit reiterates plans for enhancement of Roseau

On Monday gone, Poponne-Skerrit presented a Development Plan for Roseau, in which she restated her intent to carry out promises made during her campaign.
Job creation, relieving congestion, upgrading infrastructure and making Roseau more accessible and inclusive are some of the key areas of focus for the newly elected Parliamentary Representative for Roseau Central, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit.
“Creating green spaces like the newly reopened Peeble’s Park represents a fundamental component of any urban ecosystem” and this space, according to her, promotes physical activity, social interaction and recreation that will enhance the health and well-being of people living and working in Roseau.
She said there are also plans to restore and upgrade the Botanic Gardens to include a children’s playground and create an exercising track for adults.
To ease the congestion in Roseau Poponne-Skerrit said there will also be government incentives for the Private Sector to build car parks.
“Designated bus stops have been assigned and there are plans for a Botanic Gardens bypass road to relieve traffic in Roseau,” she explained.
In addition, she indicated that widening High Street will compliment both the bypass and the construction of a new government building.
“Improve sidewalks and the rehabilitation of roads have already begun under the Roseau Enhancement Project with the focus on the environment by utilizing standards and designs that are climate resilient,” she stated.
She said there are also plans to refurbish the market so that it is more aesthetically pleasing for consumers and also to improve on food safety.
There are also plans to implement free accessible WiFi in Roseau which Poponne-Skerrit believes will help to ensure that citizens and tourists are connected to use the media to document their experiences in Roseau. “Which we all hope will be a positive one,” she added.
Meantime, Poponne- Skerrit said the Arawak House of Culture which received damage following Hurricane Maria a few years ago will be upgraded.
“The Arawak Cultural Centre is an iconic venue in the heart of Roseau, by upgrading this venue it will create an insurgent of nightlife with production such as music, performances and live theatre,” she said.
There are plans to restore and upgrade historic buildings such as the Newtown Community Hall, the City Council Block, the Baracoon Building as well as the Roseau Health Centre and the Public Library.
Parl rep but who writing those koochoonee for you. Come one think. it seem Roseau gong to reach by the Port up Goodwill, Elmshall and Citronier.
And to complete the post office building. Place well kept public washrooms and space/access for our disabled. Disabled not mentioned at all. All you forget them.
Good go on licking your wounds! The 18 to 3 syndrome seems contagious! The King 👑 of campaign has began, just wait another 4 years.
does she have the slightest idea what she’s talking about??
@Watch Dog, Yes she has a lot more ideas than you would ever have hot dinners!!
Lady I admire your courage and determination. It doesn’t matter what you say or do, the haters will use derogatory terms and insults. I admire your steadfast leadership and wisdom. There are more of us who think of you as a person wanting to make a difference, than those who despise you. Let HE that’s without sin cast the first stone, neither will I condemn YOU!
Ma St Joe determination and courage to live a lavish lifestyle is joke
According to the recently All Jazeera documentary, sometime around 2015 former Nigerian Oil Minister, Diezani Madueke, was handed a Dominica Diplomatic passport by PM Skerrit. Shortly after receiving the passport, according to Al Jazeera, a shell company was formed followed by an apartment building in the upscale of Manhattan, My, right next to the United Nations. That shell company and the apartment building were linked to the wanted Nigirian former oil minister, Diezani Madueke, who is wanted for money laundering and other charges. Shortly after the purchase of the building filed property documents showed that Melissa Poponne Skerrit, was a resident of the building. Then we also have photos of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and his family inside the building. Skerrit agreed that his family resided there but according to him it was through the kind gesture of an unknown friend. Who is this friend Skerrit? Who is that friend Melissa? Whose building is it Skerrit and Melissa?
Let’s hope that the Botanic Garden’s bypass road will in fact bypass the gardens. Unless the gardens are given a wide berth traffic noise and fumes will destroy their ambiance.
There are other options for bypassing the town center which could be explored.
“government incentives for the Private Sector to build car parks.”there is an easy fix for this just build a multi-story parking complex
More and more empty promises,Roseau smells,and is infested with rats.
Did Melissa wake up after her long post-election slumber?
Melissa, correction (again) – DLP did not CREATE green space at Peeble’s Park. The government may have done some restoration work, but the park exised long before Skerrit became prime minister.
@Zandoli, What’s your problem and the point you trying to make come on spit it out.
U look doom u sound doom when u telling your lies keep your head up let the world see you inside out you only there for what you can get shame shame Dominicans will hear more later am in the window watching.