Possible homicide at Woodfordhill

DNO has received unofficial reports of a homicide at Woodfordhill.
There are no further details available at this time but a very graphic video (which we are unable to show here) has been making the rounds via social media of what seems to be the body of the deceased.
DNO is seeking an official report from the police on the matter.
4 Comments
@The truth Be Told & I said what I said
We live in a post truth world. In fact, truth is now the new hate speech. So much so that some have advised that one must tell the truth then run.
National Security is the #1 priority of any government. In Dominica, there are no calculated plans to curb crime. Here are a few suggestions.
* The police should be expertly trained in investigative techniques; evidence collection; crime scene protection; forensic analysis; intelligence gathering, etcetera.
* The police force should have adequate manpower and resources (vehicles, equipment) etc.
* Community policing is a MUST.
* There should be a strong police presence in known hotspots.
*There should be f4requent mobile and foot patrol throughput the country.
*The police should be well remunerated to attract the brightest and best recruits.
*. Promotions should be strictly meritorious not on political affinity.
Crime goes on unabated as politics has corrupted the police force. That’s the…
Ibo do the honors. Since you seem so versed in those matters, why don’t you do a draft strategic plan and present it to the Government? It is ok to talk and say things. I would like to see you put your money and worth. I challenge you to do so!
Stop complaining Be a value provider.
@ Ibo France and many others who share the belief that everything is the fault of the prime minister, please GET A LIFE!!!
I do not agree with some of the decisions made by the current administration but I cannot continuously place blame on the prime minister. There is an accident, it’s his fault, it rained heavily and caused a landslide it’s his fault, someone decides to take the the life of someone else, BAM it’s his fault. Give me a break.
It matters not which administration is in power, there will still be murders, thieves, rapist because people are just evil. It’s getting worse the world over.
These frequent incidents of murders and are truly unnerving. Despite the recent spike in violence, the public is yet to hear or see a single strategic plan from government or law enforcement agencies to curb this growing scourge.
It is gross dereliction of duty of any government, in light of this spate in murders, to sit on their hands and remain stoically silent, while the country quiver in fear for their lives.
I will repeat this truth. Skerrit and his incredibly corrupt DLP ‘win’ elections but the country does not succeed under their stewardship.
That’s the irrefutable truth that no honest person can condemn nor deny.