President Savarin raises concerns over elderly who have perished due to COVID-19 in Dominica

President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin has raised concerns over the number of elderly who have succumbed to Covid-19 in Dominica.
According to him, it is everyone’s business during this dreaded Pandemic to support and protect the elderly as their safety should be the number one priority.
“I am very concerned and disappointed over the number of our older persons who have succumbed to this dreadful disease,” he said. “We were informed that out of a total of 18 Covid-19 related deaths, 16 were elders, all of whom were unvaccinated.”
He continued, “I am quite sure that those deceased elders did not contract the Covid disease outside of their homes, but rather someone brought the virus to them.
Furthermore, Savarin pointed out that in light of the vulnerability of senior citizens to the virus, “we must all act responsibly, be guided by science and take all precautionary measures to protect our elders to include; providing them with that extra layer of defense, the vaccine.”
He expressed gratitude and thanks to all the healthcare workers and first responders , Doctors, Nurses, hospital staff, fire officers, police officers and caregivers to the elderly who have already taken the vaccine and to urge all those who have not yet done so to come forward to get vaccinated.
“No person and certainly, no elderly person, no family member, no colleague at work should be put at risk of contracting Covid from a first responder,” he argued.
Savarin believes that the elderly should get vaccinated as a matter of urgency.
“Let us allow our elders to have a more healthy, productive and Covid-free life,” he urged.
59 Comments
Jonathan, do you realize that the so called “guinea pigs” were the persons who volunteered to take the drug before it was approved for emergency use by the CDC? The experiment took place then and not when like you said billions of people took the drug. I believe you’re confused by the word “emergency”.
A pandemic is an “emergency situation” which calls for emergency action therefore the vaccine was approved after its trial for the emergency usage.
You should know that there is no way in hell that the CDC would have signed on to the drug if they had the slightest doubt that this drug could be detrimental to people’s health.
The final approval simply dealt with some “red tape” issues, no changes to the vaccine itself.
Show a little faith in the CDC. Having said that, don’t you wish we had mandated the vaccine months ago? This would have saved us a lot of grief.
Take the vaccine and live.
Savarin you are so wicked and hypocrite. Savarin has been living his year of high life in Dominica’s paradise mansion from the hard labor of the people who have now perished. Your ventilator is in a secured cabinet in the event you catch the disease. None for most of these people. Why wouldn’t give back what you have so parasitically obtained from them. What can your hypocritical words do to the left behind mourners? Nothing. You have earned enough from their hard labor to give to every remaining Dominican $1000.00 each and leave this house of Paradise and go rest in peace in Posse.
Charles, to be concern at this point in my opinion is just a bit too late!
Not too long ago, your Cabal-lists; puppets and supporters of corruption were singing praises to Roosevelt Skerrit in song; about how well “Dominica Government” has done fighting COVID-19?
I wrote many times stating that the virus multiplies exponentially; I did not expect anyone to take me seriously; for indeed I am a nobody who does not know what I am talking about; so they think!
When you Roosevelt should have taken action and shut the country down; you played politics with the idea; because Dominica is a resilient country; our people are resilient; therefore no necessary actions was needed to protect from this killer virus.
Charles the roosters have come home to roost; some of our ignorant people are in defiance of taking the vaccine; all of those ignorant people will be infected; and ultimately die; it is not a matter of if they get infected; it’s a matter of when!
You self have good head? So many unvaccinated persons got infected and LIVED!!
And guess what? The are giving them the following to take –
Vitamin B, C and D
Folic acid
Zinc
I don’t know if your are talking to me; but if the comment is intended for my I assure you that nothing below which you suggest has any effect on COVID-19 or any of the variance!
Vitamin B, C and D
Folic acid
Zinc
I don’t know how those people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 survived; but is was not due to any vitamins! I doh know much eh, but vitamin B, (Thiamine) is necessary to breakdown and release energy from carbohydrates; lack of thiamine can cause loss of appetite, certain types of neuritis, and in severe cases; beriberi, which affects the brain, heart, and nerve.
Vitamin C, “Ascorbic Acid” is necessary for the health of supporting tissues, such as bone, cartilage, and connective tissue. Vitamin C, is found in fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits, tomatoes, brussels sprouts and potatoes.
Vitamin D, you can get that from the sun, utilize for calcium, and phosphorus essential for bone growth maintenance.
Cont:
People have to be careful with what they write especially in regards to CIVID-19, which to this moment does not have any establish treatment or cure!
Folic acid is one of the vitamins of the B complex; and is involved in the synthesis of amino acids, and DNA; its deficiency causes megaloblastic anemia: Note; I don’t know if it causes COVID-19. Green vegetables, liver, and yeast are major sources of folic acid in peoples diet
Folic acid deficiency can result from the inability of the body to utilize the vitamin.
Zinc is a trace element that is a component of several enzymes, including DNA and RNA polymerases, and carbonic anhydrase; it is abundant in red meat, shellfish, liver, peas, lentils, beans, and rice.
I do not know if you are of the opinion that which you present cures the virus; but if that could eight hundred plus thousand people would not have died in America, by COVID-19.
I doh is scientist eh, and I doh know much eh!
Dr. Quak Quak-Telemaque has spoken. He knows it ALLLL!
Examine yourself; and make some comparisons between you and I; judge everything you have ever stored in memory; asses my knowledge; and yours; you may find out if I was an nonacademic educated boy from Wesley, I could not know so many different things that involve science!
At least I never lied and told anybody I went to the university of Manitoba in Canada eh!
I know somebody from who did!
I doh calling her name eh; but I had to tell lie to defend her when Dominicans who knows her Conner her with her lie!
You can run, you can use all kinds of fictitious names I got you pegged!
Try to be like me; the more educated a person; the better are their chances in life, if that certain was an educated person, even finished elementary school in Wesley, they might be able to make an honest living in Canada, they would not be living on corrupted or thieving money in Wesley oui!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
I doh thief none!
Thanks God for Google, Telemaque…
Except in a few cases it is not clear who comments are addressed to..Of course when a writer mentioned my name it was clear but there are many anonymous contributors . It would be helpful if even the bogus names are referred to
Your comments are getting less rational by the day. Are your mental faculties still firmly intact? Enquiring minds are wondering.this
Charles Savarin should never open his mouth to address anything in Dominica because the man doesn’t a good record. That’s why Dominicans should never allow such a disgraceful person to be president. To hear that hypocrite talk about the elderly makes me want to vomit everything I have inside because immediately, I think of the Christmas morning of 2009, when the house of two elderly people Gon Emmanuel and his wife were in their house, supposed to be sleeping, when some wicked and very evil and devilish things set their house on fire. At that time that same evil man called Charles Savarin, was the minister of National Security and one needs to go back to kairie FM, and listen to the utterances of Charles Savarin. I want to remind Charles Savarin that Gon Emmanuel and his wife were in their 80’s. Man I will say again that it is because of the evil and wickedness of Servants of Satan serving in high places here, is the reason why Dominica is always under Gods wrath.
It’s time to mandate the vaccine. This should have been done months ago when the president first hinted it. Mandatory vaccination will reduce the spread and help us return to prepandemic times. Wouldn’t that be great?
I look at companies in the US who have mandated the vaccine and the results are astonishing. Upwards of 90% of their employees have now taken the jab.
No wonder the numbers in the US are finally on the decline.
Let’s follow their lead and do the right thing.
Take the vaccine and live.
@Mark, at the time that the president was advocating for mandatory vaccination the Pfizer vaccine was only for emergency use authorization and had not yet been cleared and approved by the CDC or any other body. You must be crazy like Saverin to force people to take an experimental medicine. Now that the vaccines are approved for use against Covid-19 and we see billions of people have received it with little side effects the discussion of mandating it is different. The Ayatollah and you must realize that humans are not guinea pigs. The US government waited until the vaccines were cleared and approved before Biden and private businesses made it mandatory and the courts are siding with them more and more.
ANTI VAXXER should supply everybody who has the virus with bush tea.What the health authorities has to do is,give the names of the people who has contracted the virus to ANTI VAXXERS(all 400)and he will make bush tea for all of them.Another UWP JACKA.The JACKA is saying if the people with COVID-19 was drinking bush tea,they would not get COVID-19.DE other BBOON talking about stimulus package go get work to do,LAZY,just like your uncle.When they cutoff BLESSINGS toes,you should have advised him to take bush tea to ease the pain.
Never a sensible comment from this self declared clown. If doctors were to perform neurosurgery on this man, when they cut pass the cranium, they would find waste matter instead of a brain of a human being.
Charles Savarin go to hell – to the third power!! I dare you to make statements on these –
The eulogy of Patrick John
Your role on those strikes of the 70’s
Your role in the 1979 drama
Why Mamo sent your as. packing to Brussels after the 1980 elections
And if you so concerned about the elderly, remove the dam mask from your wicked face and go help them personally. You’re fully vaccinated and should have nothing to fear.
And The People Say: AAAMMMEEEN!
Oh Great pretenders….same kangaroo gang…. think Dominica can really move forward with people like that….and they still show up for PJ funeral? Full of guts…. i don’t think these ppl have honest development plans for this country….hell no..
Comments from writer on NEWSWEEK ON LINE
“I will not knowingly engage with unvaccinated people in person. I’m happy to do it remotely. I’m not interested in being punitive or stigmatizing, but I’m also not interested in becoming a vector for transmission. And so if somebody tells me that they are not vaccinated, I’m really not interested in being in their presence. I will, of course, make exceptions to that for people who have legitimate medical reasons to not be vaccinated, or for children for whom the vaccine is not approved on an emergency basis. My own personal vaccine mandate is that I don’t choose to socialize in-person with people who are themselves choosing to be vectors for the virus’ transmission.
This stance is ridiculous, as is so much about the US response. We are still LEARNING about this virus and at this point it’s clear that whether we transmit or not, may not be entirely in our hands. So many US talking heads should have already eaten crow for their pandemic-is-over fiasco, now it’s the blame-antivaxxers-to-avoid-vaccine-realism show. That lot seems to have decided that since misinformation works so well, they’ll try some of their own. SMH.
Vaccines decrease disease severity and death – that’s their GREAT value. They’re not some invincible shield that confer moral superiority – rather in some specific regards they have disappointed. But shh, don’t tell Biden.
@Wakanda
Your thoughts are very rational. The vaxxed and the unvaxxed spread the virus just like the symptomatic and the asymptomatic both do.
For a certified medical doctor to think that only unvaccinated persons can infect others is jaw-dropping idiocy.
What an awful, pathetic ….. this man has made himself out to be. That’s just unadulterated garbage. Even some who have never ventured in a classroom would never think this way. If you think only people on CRACK and other mind altering substances act irrationally think again. Is this man a bona fide doctor or a witch doctor.
On the same subject. See comment below I believe that in the US the mandates will spread through schools, universities, businesses etc
“President Joe Biden has called the new stage of COVID-19 as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” but what role does the federal government have and can it or should it intervene? What about the right for businesses to refuse entry to those who haven’t been vaccinated? Benjamin Wittes, journalist and senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, and American political commentator Liz Wheeler join us to discuss whether the government or private business can mandate vaccinations.”
When Government threatens to take away an individuals right to employment, healthcare, education and the ability to enter a store to buy food, enter a hospital or travel on public transportation, there is no other word for it but tyranny.
Dr Clayton Shillingford it seems like you’re supporting Tyranny! Whats your motive…to be the next Preident?
I was surprised by the comments of mostly anonymous ANTI VAXXERS.. Some used the opportunity to make political comments including criticizing Charles Savarin who may well deserve criticism for other actions,, My own comments were focused on the emerging science to bring the Pandemic under control and the consensus of the scientists is to expand vaccination as much as possible to arrive at herd immunity..There is no positive outcome from not being vaccinated I had my booster Pfiser 3rd shot this morning.. I would encourage others to get vaccinated if we are ever to bring Covid pandemic under control and to return to some form of normal life. Absent vaccination plus the other protocols the game is LOST
World Health Organisation’s (W.H.O.) Own Database — 2.2 Million Adverse Reactions, 11,536 Deaths
go to
1). http://www.vigiaccess.org
2). Accept the agreement
3). On the next screen type: COVID-19 Vaccine
Click Search
You call yourself Dr Clayton Shillingford…Go through the data yourself.
Thank you, thank you and thank you. I will be sharing this with my friends and family.
I hope you survive all these boosters we, Bon Diay.
Do you think that the unvaccinated should be allowed to go to church etc.
And what do you think of the persons in high places that break the protocols?
One more, you’re a doctor – can you tell us in English – what is in the vaccines and how it could negatively affect us?
Thanks you sir
When the elderly got tear gased in their homes the President was not concerned. Very sad.
What about those elderly who died even after being fully vaccinated
Just seeing this guy makes me want to puke. Charles savarin has proven himself to be one despicable character. When is the term limit of this leach up?
Crocodile tears?
You wanna pretend to be de champion for de elderly?
Can my parents depend on you to look out for dem?.
16 out of 18 is 88.9% of covid-19 death are elderly?
That is a strong statement.
Elderly more at risk according to the figures!
Our President could instantly add a layer of protection for the elderly by directing Government to immediately HALT VISITATIONS OF CRUISE SHIPS. Cruiseships provide the perfect incubation conditions for this deadly disease to spread, despite the safety assurances their owners purport to offer. The first cruise ship since the pandemic began was allowed to visit Dominica on 27th July 2021. The first surge of covid in Dominica began on 28th July 2021 with catastrophic consequences – 24 dead and rising. This correlation may be coincidence, but can government afford to take that risk? We already know that new variants of the disease have reached other islands in our chain. This is the surefire way to spread them to the rest of us.
Hypocrites and parasites will come out and take a bite.
Give the people a stimulus package to help them in this economic disaster. Allu just want to keep talking the same tired narrative.
It is time for the Prime Minister to lead. This is extremely damaging to the country and is costing lives. Mandate the vaccine!!! Get control, this is not that hard in a small country.
This calabash is empty nothing inside.
fear of death will not save you! 100’s of elderlies die from highblood pressure and diabetes yearly but there has not been any concern over this since it is your friends and associates who profit from the sale of the poor food. why have you not called for a boycott of KFC and others, as they are the principle culprits in this highblood pressure and diabetes saga. where is the real concern? what about persons living in fear of being victimized and discriminated against by their our governments? are those not areas of concern? seems its only becomes an issue as there is a possibility of covid-19 reaching savarin doorsteps.
Now I can say DR.CLAYTON SHILLINGFORD this Dr.is smart.Any more of that anti vaccers BS,the people involved in any demonstration should be charged,arrested and jailed for 5 years.
Dr Clayton Shillingford. With all due respect, you as a doctor should know that elderly persons die every day from a myriad of ailments. This is part if life’s normal cycle. How comes, all of a sudden, nobody is dying from any other ailment except ‘covid related’. What did people die from before covid. Befire the vaccines, nobody was dying from covid. Since vaccine (that’s meant to protect you) everybody start having covid. Inthink the problem lies with the vaccine, not with covid. So, please stop with the nonsense about mandating. You being party to the beginning of another apartheid system. And worst still another ‘slavery’ system. You know deep down what this is all about. And it’s not about any virus!
“We were informed that out of a total of 18 Covid-19 related deaths, 16 were elders…”
Out of the total number of deaths, was Covid-19 the prime cause of death, or were there other contributing health factors?
How old is Charles Savarin? Is he an elderly? If yes does he have covid? I wonder what that hypocrite told Skerrit when he came straight from a covid hot zone like Venezuela and next day to a funeral followed by cabinet, and dating back to that weekend Dominica was covid free with no deaths. That same Skerrit is in Dubai as we speak so I hope that hypocrite called Charles Savarin warns him and his ministers about their carelessness
“Savarin believes that the elderly should get vaccinated as a matter of urgency.”
With all due respect, it is not enough to “believe” the elderly should be vaccinated. The government has to make it possible for the elderly to be vaccinated. That includes taking the vaccines to the homes of those who may have difficulty getting to the clinics.
That is all talk and no action.
Zandoli, you said it right again. The Government should make it their point of duty “to take the vaccine to the homes of those who may have difficulty getting to the clinics”
Right in the building where I live in North York, Toronto, the vaccine was sent to us –young and old. Those elderly people who could not go out to get it, it was brought to them right into the homes–I know that for a fact in that my neighbor was one of them.
The elderly people should not be dying of corvid-19 for as long as Dominica has the vaccine available for everyone
He was there when Skerrit told us to go to hell and he said nothing. So Charles Savarin I am returning you the words of Roosevelt Skerrit “Go to hell”.
Mr. Savarin stays in his chateau all year round completely insulated and insulated from the excruciating pains and sufferings of tens of thousands of ordinary Dominicans.
He only pops his head through the window when it is politically expedient to do so. I’m not surprised he turns a blind eye to all the ‘atrocities’ that have been committed by the incumbent Skerrit’s administration and are still ongoing.
Such an overly aggressive, partisan, political hack should have never been appointed to to the office he holds. This position should be reserved for a non-partisan, well respected citizen with no political or ethical difficulties.
Dr. ‘Ornamental’ Skerrit has disembowelled Dominica. Look at the persons in the chair of President and Speaker of Parliament. This is the precise reason Dominica is the ICU patient of the Eastern Caribbean. In Dominica, politics trumps qualifications everytime
You do right brother you are a senior citizen yourselves but no sense in being concerned about those that are dead because they not coming back to life again. Care about the living and make sure they are well fed and looked after and away from those who can infect them.
Be like a man and give a certain percentage of your salary to this organizations or committees that look after this neglected elderly persons.
Be the first to do it and asked the other parliamentarians and committee persons to follow you.
While you are hypocritically pretending to love the elderlies, i was hoping that one day you would condemn the sharing of food in the dead of night, where the homes of myriad elderlies are passed straight. That’s the same elderlies that you are pretending to love. Isn’t that criminal??
Honestly i believe that the hesitancy of so many Dominicans not getting vaccinated, is because of hypocrites like you, getting in the mix! Holler for the elderlies to get a stimulus too mister hypocrite..After they are vaccinated dont you believe that they need to eat properly too? It’s a total package!!!
He continued, “I am quite sure that those deceased elders did not contract the Covid disease outside of their homes, but rather someone brought the virus to them.
But what the hell is this? You know those people business? All you those blood suckers there will use anyone and anything to push that vaccination agenda. I guess all elderly people must be packed in their houses.
And by the way, how you so sure it’s not one of those “vaccinated” persons that bring the bag of groceries in the dead of night that brought COVID to the elderly? Sa kway more da rah
I agree with the President… WE are approaching the point where mandates should be imposed because of the attitude of the ANTI VAXXERS
no people should be free to do what they want with their bodies… As for those stupid laws they have on the books self….
I expected that you would. They should mandate you to take your vitamins, eat fruit and vegetables as well. Science has told us we still can get COVID even with the vaccine.
I am proud to be an ANTI VAXER. I follow the protocols etc. I cannot say the same for some of the SUPPORTERS OF THE GOVERNMEN OF THE DAY. Maybe you should speak to those bringing yellow bags to people in the dead of night…..
If the vaccines being promoted are safe and effective, why are skeptical voices not allowed to be entertained?
The refusal of the pro-vaccine mandate crowd to entertain alternative opinions on defeating the pandemic is getting hard to explain without jumping to some regrettable conclusion.
Long before Covid exploded on the scene, people had long come to expect second opinions from the medical authorities when it comes to choosing the best treatment, especially when invasive procedures i.e. injections are involved. The fact that many politicians, and journalists actively shun this necessary democratic function known as rational discussion and debate, the authorities have only themselves to blame for the high rate of vaccine hesitancy. The authorities have become their own worst enemies at the worst possible time.
For a Dr, you are not saying anything of relevance.
Have you heard of ‘breakthrough cases’? Have you studied the data in Israel, which has the largest vaccinated population in the world?!
Stop blaming people who have taken an informed decision not to have an experimental jab in their body; it is their right to resist. Stop gaslighting the rights of people.
Mr President. When did you ever have any concerns about people of your age? I see as well you are sticking to the well worn script of this repetitive narrative. Stop the psychological and manipulative emotional blackmail when speaking of the elderly community in Dominica.
Instead of coercing and bullying into getting a jab which is still under emergency use, why not demand stimulus packages for the citizens?
All of this parroting blaming people who resist this experimental jab is boring. It’s all about money and control; not about our health.
Josephine, have you just escaped from the belly of an erupting volcano? You fiery hot! Cool ooofff!!! Is as it you want to cause an unbearable heat wave in Dominica.
How can anyone be certain who exactly infected the elderly? It’s a PANdemic. Meanwhile, no mention of the tourists wearing masks over mouth and not nose (see yesterday’s pics with article on cruise season opening)! Will offending tourists be fined, blamed, or asked to prove they didn’t buy a fake vaccination card on Amazon?
People, please DO get vaccinated for your own health’s sake, and for the sake of preserving our health care system from collapse, BUT please don’t accept/lay blame anywhere but at the feet of the virus. You relatives, neighbors and coworkers are NOT the enemy – COVID is.
Is it the ANTI VAXXER; really? How did you arrive at such a conclusion? Why don’t you support prevention? ANTI VAXXERS are also victims of the spread. If you are really concerned you should be spending at least the same amount of time promoting prevention: Proper masking, Sanitizing, and Social distancing. Our people don’t seem to understand any of this. You only need to walk through Roseau or travel on any of the West Coast buses and you will be shocked that the situation is not worst than it is. There is no sustained programme to monitor how effective the earlier warnings were taking effect. All of a sudden it is the unvaccinated who are responsible for the spread. For christ sake, if your vaccine is effective it is logical that you will be seeing fewer sick people requiring medical attention showing up. The majority of the sick will logically be the nonvaccinated.How does that translate to only the nonvaccinated responsible for the spread. Remember the two VAXXERS among the dead.
Prevention is better than cure. Research has shown that most persons are deficient in many of the vitamins. Why not start educating on how to ensure these elderlies take more vitamins and healthy eating?
Also, more persons have passed since taking the vaccine. A lot of facts are withheld from the public because it is all about the vaccine agenda. Time will tell and the truth will be revealed.