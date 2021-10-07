President Savarin raises concerns over elderly who have perished due to COVID-19 in Dominica

President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin has raised concerns over the number of elderly who have succumbed to Covid-19 in Dominica.

According to him, it is everyone’s business during this dreaded Pandemic to support and protect the elderly as their safety should be the number one priority.

“I am very concerned and disappointed over the number of our older persons who have succumbed to this dreadful disease,” he said. “We were informed that out of a total of 18 Covid-19 related deaths, 16 were elders, all of whom were unvaccinated.”

He continued, “I am quite sure that those deceased elders did not contract the Covid disease outside of their homes, but rather someone brought the virus to them.

Furthermore, Savarin pointed out that in light of the vulnerability of senior citizens to the virus, “we must all act responsibly, be guided by science and take all precautionary measures to protect our elders to include; providing them with that extra layer of defense, the vaccine.”

He expressed gratitude and thanks to all the healthcare workers and first responders , Doctors, Nurses, hospital staff, fire officers, police officers and caregivers to the elderly who have already taken the vaccine and to urge all those who have not yet done so to come forward to get vaccinated.

“No person and certainly, no elderly person, no family member, no colleague at work should be put at risk of contracting Covid from a first responder,” he argued.

Savarin believes that the elderly should get vaccinated as a matter of urgency.

“Let us allow our elders to have a more healthy, productive and Covid-free life,” he urged.