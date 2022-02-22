Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit hosts consultation on the digital economy

Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit met with a group of computer programmers and software developers on Saturday, February 19, to discuss opportunities in the Digital Economy.
The meeting, held at the Jungle Bay Resort and Spa in Soufriere, focused on Dominica’s Digital Economy agenda and how citizens can benefit from available funding, training and assistance to develop ideas in digital innovation.
The Prime Minister told participants advancements in the Digital Economy will drive economic growth, job creation, and improved service delivery.
“The aim is to create a different type of economy, a new economy, an economy that uses technology to create jobs and greater opportunity for young people.
“It is amazing the extraordinary talent we have among youth in Dominica. The digital transformation project is really for the young people and they need to lead it. Government is prepared to engage them and partner with them to enhance and mould their talent to the benefit of the country,” Prime Minister Skerrit stated.
The Government of Dominica is investing 75 million dollars to enhance the digital economy as part of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project.
The project supports the development of an enabling environment for the digital economy that drives competition, investment, and innovation; and aims to boost the productivity and competitiveness of traditional industries and initiate a cultural shift towards modernization in the private sector.
Minister for Public Works and the Digital Economy, Hon. Cassanni Laville encouraged attendees to embrace the opportunities in the Digital Economy.
“Digital transformation touches every facet of our society. That being the case, I urge you to organize and think of how you can provide solutions to the problems in our society.
“We want to foster an environment of technology adoption and digital skills. We want to drive economic growth through job creation and business optimization. We want to provide the means for our people here and abroad who want to transact business in Dominica. We want to reduce time and cost of doing business, improve overall service delivery and become a global service market, and you can play a significant role in all of this,” the Minister said.
Coordinator of the Digital Economy Unit, Mr. Robert Tonge also addressed the consultation, which included presentations from youth entrepreneurs operating in the digital space.
6 Comments
They say a picture paints a thousand words. Looking at this picture, Mon Dieu, My God, this is it? Dominica this is your leadership in 2022?
This man has no shame! Digital economy, my foot!
A digital economy cannot operate in a vacuum. There must first be businesses to benefit from it. Perhaps we should begin by encouraging innovative businesses: businesses that will in turn benefit from a digital economy.
Basically, a digital economy offers the means of efficiently communicating information and ideas via the internet. Emails are an example. However, government departments in general and the Ministry for Public Works and the Digital Economy in particular, seem incapable of responding to emails.
Oh my God, now he is the IT expert on the economy and nobody dares to challenge. What next. Leaders like that cause their own downfall when an innocent child points out that the emperor hath no clothes, that he is tutini, disconnected from reality so to speak. A pity so many of us will be victims of this tragedy because that is how it will end, it always does, mark my words.
Dominica does not even have a proper ecommerce platform, in the 21st century and this guy is talking about digital economy and the future, as a finance minister, what a joke. are we taking ourselves for real by entertaining this kleptocracy…smh
I’ve made the statement umpteen times. Everything this despot who has destroyed the economy does, is meticulously calculated for political gain. Tis event is another photo-op for widespread and favourable publicity.
This event was not held at the Jungle Bay Resort fortuitously. The Skerrit-led regime governs by clientelism. Money from government coffers goes in the pocket of the owner of this carefully selected venue. A quid pro quo?
This event also serves to deflect negative attention from the horrid economic, social and political state of affairs in the country. This too, like many other sham initiatives, will have a brief shelf-life then fades away like vapour.