Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s statement on recent events in US Capitol

Earlier on Wednesday, a joint sitting of the United States Congress formalized the election victory of President-elect Joe Biden, who is set to be sworn in later this month.

We are encouraged that democracy will prevail in the United States inspite of the unfortunate scenes of insurrection which unfolded in the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Like the rest of the democratic world, we were astounded by the development which was an open assault on long-established democratic norms which has a strong tradition in our region. We look forward to a peaceful transfer of power in the United States on January 20, 2021.

As the dominant power in our region, a strong, consistent, and reliable US democracy is indeed in the interest of all of our nations in the Caribbean.

ROOSEVELT SKERRIT

PRIME MINISTER