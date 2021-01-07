Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s statement on recent events in US Capitol

Earlier on Wednesday, a joint sitting of the United States Congress formalized the election victory of President-elect Joe Biden, who is set to be sworn in later this month.
We are encouraged that democracy will prevail in the United States inspite of the unfortunate scenes of insurrection which unfolded in the US Capitol on Wednesday.
Like the rest of the democratic world, we were astounded by the development which was an open assault on long-established democratic norms which has a strong tradition in our region. We look forward to a peaceful transfer of power in the United States on January 20, 2021.
As the dominant power in our region, a strong, consistent, and reliable US democracy is indeed in the interest of all of our nations in the Caribbean.
ROOSEVELT SKERRIT
PRIME MINISTER
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
29 Comments
You know, Trump did not enter the presidential race as a Republican candidate.
At de end people stormed the capitol under his influential incitement….. carrying Trump flags!
Loyalty to the Trump.
How many people at that gathering carried a Republican flag?
Facts are stubborn things eh.
President Trump sits in his high chair watching de events on TV…… did nothing to protect and provide security for his own colleagues…. the same ones he wanted to block de confirmation of President Biden.
All of these actions are on Trump’s record ….. maybe a second impeachment.
Clear as crystal!
Facts are stubborn!
At home we are all saved thank God, and also love Trump and proud to be republicans. I gave money for his campaign in 2016 & 2020.
I am glad and at the same time surprised to hear those who encouraged people to destroy public and private properties for several months.Now the same people talking about law and order and patriotism.
N. Pelosi was asked “Why don’t you call on them to stop the vandalism.”?
Her answer was.
“The have to do, what they have to do.
Kamala Harris was asked the same question,she said.
“They are not going to stop now, not before the election and not even after election.”
She even opened a gofundme to bailed out those who were arrested.
Chris Cuomo on CNN, the brother of the governor of N.Y. said while the riot was going on.
“Who said protesters have to be polite? Citizens have no duty to check out their anger.”
Governor of N.Y. Cuomo sent a threat to Trump.
“You can never come N.York again, if U do,U must come with your army/ body guards.”…
Like you, I also condemned this action, but I will put a little more credence in your statement. When you use the same avenue, and call on China, and say to the leaders.
The 2 000 000 Muslims you have in slavery, SET THEM FREE .
China have them in concentration camps, the same way Hitler had the Jews.
When students gathered in Tiananmen Square, to protest in 1989, this same regime that is in power,sprayed them with bullets.
I am not even commenting on the COVID-19.
@Charles, you are a loser just like that clown Trump in the White House, I have always said before America is corrupt and not to be trusted Trump, is a disgusting idiot and a mad loser but I will say one thing good about Trump, he exposed everything crap about America so-called free world holding a bible upside down and oppression of black people African Americans with the Chokehold, John Charles, you are also one of them!!!
That guy has some nerve. The stagnated economy you should be worried ABOUT. DONT KNOW WHY I even bother. Dominicans like their situation.
Why does the PM find himself meddling in America’s affairs? You have bigger fish to fry! It is leaders like you, who cause people to act out of character. It is leaders like you, who frustrate people to the point of raiding, stomping, killing, stealing etc. It is leaders like you, who utterly refuse to change, It is leaders like you who will not step down and allow people to live free. It is leaders like you, who turn a blind eye to the needs of the people. It is leaders like you, you are no different from Trump. Trust me, you are NO different from Trump. Mind your stinking business and allow America and the rest of the world to duke it out! They will be ok. Take care of Dominica, you tyrant, you narcissist, you fake christian, you charlatan! Get outta here with your statement and your lazy eye. Oh please! God does not look down on you with favor, either. You, like Biden, stole/forced your way into the office in which you seat in. Animal Farm– You Napoleon!
Here you go another so-called Workers calamity clown two heads snake, asking “why does the PM find himself meddling in America’s affairs” TeteMorne you are joke and a bloody hypocrite talking the way you do just like Linton, and his looney bin supporters all the same enemies of the commonwealth of Dominica, make no mistake that so-called Workers clowns will never be accepted in our society and country Dominica once again.
Who is better of the two?
President Donald Trump or
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit?
Mr. Prime Minister have nothing to say with regard to democracy. You are ruling your little nation with the same qualities as Donald J Trump. The only difference between you and Trump is race but both of you are as ignorant and arrogant as these two classifications can be. So please zip it when you hear others talk about democracy. Please.
Reading this statement from skerrit makes me wonder if we are part of this Democratic world which he referred to plus he mentioned Democratic norms yet as a seating pm he has violated numerous established Democratic principles of accountability and transparency just to name a few. What about the tear gassing of Salisbury village, was this not a violation of Democratic norms?
I like it that the UWPites are always the majority posters here, especially against PM Skerrit, because the Laborites delightfully cause them to put their foot in their mouth on election day–good heaven!
Come on guys and girls isn’t it time to come out from that negative, dark, and dead corner? |I would if I were you. Now thank you for the negative thumbs rating.
And what’s your view on Hong Kong you hypocrite ?
Skerrit democracy is not upheld by guns and security. Democracy is upheld by honest men who tell the truth and who are transparent in thier dealings. It is upheld by men and women who seek to preserve protect and exercise within the constitution to the letter. The guns and violence only comes in when there is something to the contrary of what ensures democracy. According to st. Jean you are an As…. and i will add a bloody hypocrite who will use any opportunity to seem to belong when your actions says otherwise. I will kindly suggest you shut you dirty little trap on anything that has to do with democracy because your actions and friends tell me who you are. Only difference btw you and trump is that he was born into wealth. You on the other hand hijack the trust of the constitution in men being honest to steal from the state. Your nasty lil psychological games will soon catch up with you so keep quiet
Your former student. Hope you enjoy reading!!!
This so called incompetence of a PM should take the democracy in the US as an example. The judiciary should take notes. They should be ashame that the supreme court of America made a decision in days, although they were appointed by the president. In Dominica it is 7 years. What a bunch of unprofessional puppets.
The congressman has demonstrated the respect for the constitution of the United states of America but in Dominica Mr. PM you modus operandi of governance is exactly like President Donald Trump, it’s no longer a Republican party it’s a Trump Party as you have Turned a Labor Party that once use to be the voice of the poor to a Skerritt and your wanna bushee, Party.
The Heights of Hypocrisy
“Like the rest of the democratic world, we were astounded by the development which was an open assault on long-established democratic norms which has a strong tradition in our region.”
The following is a subject/verb agreement exercise for whoever wrote this statement for the Prime Minister :
Choose the correct verb:
Long-established democratic norms (has, have) a strong tradition in our region.
P.S.: The writer may wish to consult with a fourth grader for help.
@Gary
Gary, your comments are precisely what I expected from you. Preposterous! You seem to visit the dark side of the Internet, internalize the inanity, then regurgitate it in its unadulterated form.
Don’t even try to complicate things with a borrowed quote from Franklin D. Roosevelt that you just happen to come across yesterday.
Simple. Trump is the ultimate narcissist. He stubbornly refuses to accept he has lost to a man that he often ridicules. He is deeply humiliated to be a one term president, it is an embarrassing rejection by the electors to any US president to serve just one term in office. It’s like a stigma.
Trump creating trouble is a vain attempt and a lame strategy, in his warped mind to try to prolong his stay in office. Could never work but he thinks so.
Your support for such a racist, ignorant, megalomaniacal reprobate clearly reveals the pathetic person that you are.
I have learned never form an opinion or hate a Politician or any other person “SOLELY” by what is purported to you by the media, especially when it involves a narrative that is played out on a daily continuous basis with chosen guest. I have also learned that when events are reported in the media it never happens 100% the way it was purported to happen, that said, it does not mean you should not listen to what is reported. If you read my comment I asked questions. When you suggest I’m a Trump supporter and saying “I’m a racist, ignorant, megalomaniacal reprobate clearly reveals the pathetic person that you are,” I feel sorry for you, you don’t know the extent of your ignorance and how the media has influence you in making such opinion of me, so sad, and what makes it worse there are thousands of people like you.
I will tell you this I’m not a Trump supporter, Trump has done things and implement polices which was disastrous, Trump has done good things, TO BE CONTINUED
Don’t you think that Trump implemented good polices, were they reported. Do you think Biden is Saint, Obama, is he a Saint, loll. Haven’t you not seen how Biden is protected by the press, he is their poster boy. As to you suggesting that I visit the dark side of the Internet, internalizing the insanity, then regurgitating it in its unadulterated form, wow. Look at what is happening to people daily lives in the US, do you think that I need to visit the dark side of the Internet to internalize such insanity, loll. If you think Trump is the problem and Biden is the saver of the American people wallow in your fantasy it’s what you always do.
Here is something for you to think about, it is a quote from Edward L. Bernays, the founding father of Public Relations. “The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society” now, the question is, who are the people or players doing the manipulation.
Does anyone take this COLOSSAL HYPERCRITE serious anymore? This same man has urged his supporters to verbally harass and assault all members of the UWP whether they are at the airport, supermarket and even at church.
This proven corrupt misleader has no moral authority to speak about democratic norms. Dominica under his stewardship has seen its democratic system of governance being replaced by a quasi dictatorship.
One-Man- Ism is predominant at present. The parliament, cabinet, all public institutions, the entire civil service are controlled by Skerrit’s octopus-like corrupting tentacles – One Man!
This fact is quite evident. The man who is presently squatting in the office of prime minister is morally and ethically challenged. His remarks posited on the recent political upheavals in the US are like seeds of grains sown in a dry, hot, barren, sandy desert, of no movement.
That doesn’t sound like Roosevelt Skerrit.
Timid. Soft-spoken.
Please!!!!
4 sentences….to make 4 paragraphs.
De money man has been buried and put to utter shame and disgrace by members of his own Republican party…. even with all his appointed judges, high profile lawyers and millions of dollars and mansions!!!
Humpty Dumpty is just a fragile egg sitting on a high wall…..took a giant leap…fell and got crushed and shattered….de soldiers and fans unable to make him back into who he used to be!!!!
Skerrit what respect you have for democracy?
If a speech like this does not finally open the eyes of the fools in dominica happy at the demise of trump. Skerrit now has his ally to china sitting in the oval office of america.
Good job.
You have seen where “Give the young man a chance.” Has brought you.
Now see where, “Biden-Harris” will being us tomorrow.
Very good statement. That’s about all anyone can say in light of this totally inappropriate development.
Strange that, he actually takes time to comment on that. When China refuses entry to a WHO delegation and keeps on harassing democratic forces in Hongkong…. that so called PM of Dominica is silent and plays ostrich!
Stteeeeeeeuuuuuuuuuuuuuppppppppppssssssssssssssssssss!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Mister dat dere.
NEXT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Firstly double doctorate dude, the formalization of Joe Biden as President elect didn’t happen on Wednesday but in the wee hours of Thursday, 7th of January. I hope that if you have any intelligence, you will realize that Trump’s disregard for the norms of good governance and the constitution are what led to the seditious act we witnessed yesterday. Also importantly, the enablers in the Republican party by commission and by ommission, are what emboldened the criminal behavior we witnessed. If you want to, be warned from these events and step back from the brink. You are on record exhorting your labour party followers and enablers to go into the face of the opposition wherever they are and call them traitors for standing up for good governance transparence in Dominica. You have said that Dominica is not a country and your government behaves in such a manner. It never ends well for dictatorship governance or for those who govern with those tendencies.
Politics, some people understand the game and play it very well but that is a topic for another time. This is not about like Trump or hate Trump. A very sinister game is being played on the American people. “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way” quote from Franklin D Roosevelt. How did the protesters gain entry into the Senate proceedings that is the question that should be asked, with all the security these people were allowed to enter, wow. Why is Trump being vilified in the press as a conspiracy theorist for saying the election was stolen. This is an audio from JFK to the press in 1961, this should be listened to in it’s entirety https://www.jfklibrary.org/asset-viewer/archives/JFKWHA/1961/JFKWHA-025-001/JFKWHA-025-001.
We must stop looking at appearances, pull the curtain of the stage show look behind, see who is running the show, not be lead by emotion but by reason and argument.
@Gary, did Kennedy exhort and direct any goons to show strength and go execute a coup? It’s Ok to dispute the outcome of an election but where does it stop? With you and Trump it only stops when you engage in the violent overthrow of a co-equal branch of government. In life there are loses and wins so decent people have to know when to stop, not after people are dead.
The answer to your opening question, is no, but that was not the intention of me posting such audio of JFK. It was done to show that JFK a sitting president in 1961 addressing The American Newspaper Publishers Association taking about the existence of Secret Societies in the US and the press responsibility to the people, fast forward today the press is accusing Trump of a conspiracy theories for things he have said about them, and the election results and the role they have played during his time in office.
Do you really believe these people stormed the Senate on Trump orders to execute a coup, is this how coups really happen, were these people really involved in a coup. Then why are they not arrested and charged for an attempted coup. What do you mean by “With you and Trump it only stops when you engage in the violent overthrow of a co-equal branch of government” such jargon. In events, there are winners and losers, but no such thing in life.
@Gary, who gave the instructions to his accolytes to stand by and stand down. The whole world except you know that Trump is the only one who so instructed those he said he loves to do. Then he called on them to show up on January 6th in Washington. He addressed them that morning telling them they can’t be weak but must be strong and dominate. He told them to March on the Capitol and he was going to lead them. Trump tweeted that they were patriots when he saw on the TV what they were doing, forcing the police to flee whilst they invaded the Capitol. Trump tweeted and asked why could BLM be allowed to protest in Washington but his protesters shouldn’t be able to do the same. Why is It that many in Trump’s party are cutting ties with him since Wednesday’s events. The police didn’t troll the websites of those who the FBI warned are the biggest threat to America, where there clearly revealed their plans. Only delusional psychopaths won’t see Trump’s involvement