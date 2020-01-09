Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to move to Canada; step back from royal life

In a stunning decision on Wednesday Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle his wife (Duchess of Sussex) have decided to “step back from Royal life” and move to Canada.

In addition the couple announced their intention to seek financial independence from the crown.

Various media have been reporting that the royal couple did not consult the Royal Family before making this decision.

The couples current income and royal titles are made possible by the Royal Family of the United Kingdom with Queen Elizabeth as the head of the family and the head of state.

Notably, the couple imply on their new Sussex Royal website that they will be able to keep their titles citing historic precedent.

There is currently a tide of rage and backlash being expressed via both traditional and social media along with encouragement from supporters who champion the move.

