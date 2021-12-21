Project Plant a Seed donates food hampers to those in need

WHO WE ARE:

A non-profit organization that creates opportunities in order for vulnerable individuals to feel loved and live a decent life. Both within their own communities and country by extension.

Vision: A drive for change within our society.

Mission: To cultivate self-reliance through acts of service.

Community Hamper Delivery

Project Plant A Seed (PPAS) reached out to various community leaders and village councils in an effort to assist any households in need of grocery items. Two barrels of dry food items were received in November 2021, sponsored by anonymous donors out of the United States. Food Hampers were delivered to several communities across the country on Saturday December 18, 2021.

The households in need included large families and single persons. Communities in the south of the island were Trafalgar and Bath Estate. Families in the villages of Horseback Ridge and Crayfish River, within the Kalinago Territory, were visited. As well as, households in the town of Marigot, and the area of Melville Hall.Families in the communities of Chance, Glanvilla and Picard were also targeted with food hampers.The food hampers included dry starched goods, canned meats and cereals, and snacks for the young ones.Information from each household was gathered in order to revisit and provide additional support to their individual needs.

Hope for Future Projects

With this publication we hope to garner more sponsorship and support in order to fulfill our mission. We aim to assist Families with children, Single parent homes, the Homeless, Elderly/Geriatric, with services of prescription deliveries to elderly or disabled. Donations are welcomed in all forms of cash or kind. Contact can be made through our Instagram page @project_plantaseed767 and mobile contact: 767-277-8959

Project Plant A Seed was founded in March 2021.

Members: Josephine Austrie, Ezra Peter, Cheryl Peter, Dannah Abraham-Gage, Kasinda Fritz, Kerefar Valerie, Jahdel Alexander, Elka Giraudel, Kerzia Balthazar, Geida Seaman, and Latovia Talbot