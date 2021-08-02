PSA: All who attended the lot event in Pottersville on 25th July are asked to come in for rapid antigen testing

Minister for Health Dr. Irving Mcintyre has released an audio statement asking for all participants of the event at the lot in Pottersville on Sunday 25th July to come in for rapid antigen testing at the Roseau Health Centre on Monday 2nd August 2021. This measure is an effort to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19.
Full audio statement and instructions below:
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
The ones who are in authority are promoting all the weekend sewo in the areas where sewo is being held every weekend. Talk about Scotts Head and Old Park, Vieille- Case. No regard for the welfare of the people. Just willful actions to stay in power and to disburse the jombie money..
There is a video going around online that alleges that the popular DJ “Ridge Cross D Bridge” has Covid, if this is true then I just ask if It wasn’t that same DJ that was advocating against Covid test and, wasn’t it that same DJ that was comparing transparency with revealing Covid test results to taking and revealing your HIV test? Well Bram Bram look it. The question is, when did he take the test, when did he learn that he had Covid, what strain of Covid does he have and above all did he know or even suspect that he had Covid before DJing the event????? Because if he did know and he went to the event and spread it that should be considered endangering others by use of biological agents, that’s considered a crime against humanity.
Yeh, i knew one of those days that would happen,with all those action that is taking place every weekend,dont talk for scotts head.every weekend is action.people dont care.I hope the ministers will ban those public gathering .