PSA: What you can do to protect yourselves from covid-19 (coronavirus)

World Health Organization - Friday, March 6th, 2020 at 1:51 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The World Health Organization has put together some useful information to help people protect themselves in the wake of covid-19 that can be found on the WHO website.

Listen to these easy to follow tips to safeguard you and your family from the virus. More useful information can be found at WHO website at this link: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.