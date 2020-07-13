PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Closure of Emerald Pool, Trafalgar Falls and Middleham Falls

Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment - Monday, July 13th, 2020 at 11:46 AM
The Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment wishes to inform the general public that due to maintenance and rehabilitation works and in the interest of public safety, the following sites remain closed, until further notice:

 

  • Emerald Pool
  • Trafalgar Falls
  • Middleham Falls

 

Additionally, persons interested in hiking particular segments of the Waitukubuli National Trail should note that Segments 8, 11 & 13 of the Trail remains closed. This is due to ongoing rehabilitation work.

The safety of all is of paramount importance and the timely improvements to the sites are necessary as we prepare to welcome visitors to our country once more.

The Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment solicits your cooperation on this matter.

6 Comments

  1. River Enthusiast
    July 15, 2020

    This is great NEWS coming 75 days before the 15th. Anniversary of World Rivers Day , carded for Sunday 27, Sept. 2020. Under the United Nations theme “celebrating the Watersheds of our Communities”. Can the River in your Community breathe? How healthy is your favorite River? Let us all join in the clean-ups and replanting of our Nature Isle and protect and secure our Watersheds for this generation and the next.

  2. Me
    July 15, 2020

    How does the closure of these sites help to uplift the Kalinago?

  3. Agirl
    July 14, 2020

    In one breath, you promote Staycation and in another breath we have to close the most popular tourist sites? Hmm

    • lmnop
      July 14, 2020

      3 months of lockdown was the opportune time to take on any rehabilitation works but anyways better late than never

  4. Pipo
    July 13, 2020

    Unbelievable, these are some of our most tourist attractions and now we are closing them just before the season starts and we want to do rehabilitation work in the wet season when such work is treacherous? This is either madness, poor planning or something else entirely but surely the taxi operators and tour operators are not thanking the government even though Skerrit appointed two of them tourist ambassadors in his sunday talk show. Was that just to keep them quiet? And by the way, I would like to know if the Kempinski beach is freely accessible to ordinary Dominican citizens like me.

  5. Jahyout
    July 13, 2020

    Alright then kool can’t wait for all the segments to open..

