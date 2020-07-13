PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Closure of Emerald Pool, Trafalgar Falls and Middleham Falls

The Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment wishes to inform the general public that due to maintenance and rehabilitation works and in the interest of public safety, the following sites remain closed, until further notice:

Emerald Pool

Trafalgar Falls

Middleham Falls

Additionally, persons interested in hiking particular segments of the Waitukubuli National Trail should note that Segments 8, 11 & 13 of the Trail remains closed. This is due to ongoing rehabilitation work.

The safety of all is of paramount importance and the timely improvements to the sites are necessary as we prepare to welcome visitors to our country once more.

The Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment solicits your cooperation on this matter.