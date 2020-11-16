Public Service Announcement: Hunting Season is Closed

The Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division wishes to inform the general public that the official hunting season came to an end on 13 November 2020, and there should be no hunting of game species.

The Division would also like to further remind the travelling public that an export permit is required to take wildlife out of the country. In this regard the Division will continue to issue export permits until 30 November 2020.

The Division would like to thank the general public and its partners for their support on this matter.

For more information, please contact the Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division at 611-5852.

Sincerely,

Mr Minchinton Burton

Director

Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division