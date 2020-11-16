Public Service Announcement: Hunting Season is Closed

The Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division wishes to inform the general public that the official hunting season came to an end on 13 November 2020, and there should be no hunting of game species.
The Division would also like to further remind the travelling public that an export permit is required to take wildlife out of the country. In this regard the Division will continue to issue export permits until 30 November 2020.
The Division would like to thank the general public and its partners for their support on this matter.
For more information, please contact the Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division at 611-5852.
Sincerely,
Mr Minchinton Burton
Director
Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division
4 Comments
Where are the parrots that were kidnapped after Hurricane Maria from Botanical Gardens ? bring back all the parrots they were taken to Europe and hold those responsible for their kidnapping. The was no reason to take the parrots they were fine in their native habitat on Dominica and are probably home sick. They must be returned yesterday to their rightful place to live free instead of being locked in a cage.
Send dat notice to the Chinese embassy as well!!!!!
Aren’t you aware of illegal hunting by some foreigners living on island…… you all are such hypocrites!
BRING BACK OUR PARROTS….if you have any clout in your position!!!!
school days were better days
Maybe wildlife Division need to enforce the laws across the board,it seems like they are afraid to apply the laws to the Chinese and Dominicans are punished.The Chinese disregard the laws and Fish and Wildlife are not enforcing them,who is really running Dominica.
Minchinton brother. I hope you translate that into Chinese also.