Queen contestant Savahnn James to push for sustainable living through renewable energy

Carnival Queen contestant Savahnn James of Roseau says she will use her platform “Sustainable Living Through Renewable Energy” to push for Dominica to become self-sufficient where energy is concerned.

James was officially launched over the weekend.

She said she selected her platform because of her passion for taking care of the environment.

“I believe that we are stewards of the Earth and it is our responsibility to preserve it. We see the effects of climate change here in Dominica and we have the resources to combat these changes and safeguard ourselves,” she explained.

James said using renewable energy is one-way Dominica can become self-sufficient and contribute to the preservation of the environment.

The beauty queen also intends to further her studies by perusing a degree in Environmental Engineering.

“This isn’t just a platform for me but a lifestyle. I plan to further my studies in environmental engineering and I will continue to push my platform after the show,” she said.

James also hopes to start a conversation on the implementation on renewable energy in Dominica.

Meantime Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau South constituency Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite called on businesses to support the Queen show and to provide sponsorship to contestants.

Hypolite was filling in for Melissa Poppone Skerrit-the MP for Roseau Central.

“I am asking business places to support the national queen show, there are young ladies who do not have any sponsorship,” she said.

She said carnival is a tourism product and it must be looked at it in a wholistic manner.

“The greatest beneficiaries in my mind is the business community so I am asking on behalf of DDA and DFC if there are any private businesses, there are queen contestants who are looking for support…” she said.

Hypolite further explained that a show of this magnitude needs financial backing and support.

She also called on businesses in the Roseau South constituency to come on board and support the Queen show.