Queens Young Leader to Produce Documentary Film on Dementia

Rianna Patterson, videographer, photographer and the founder of Dominica Dementia Foundation is planning to produce a documentary film on Dementia.

Rianna founded this charity due to the passing of her grandfather Terry Vidal in Dominica, and received the Queens Young Leader award in 2017. The Dementia Island Journey film will focus on culture in Dominica and how it allows the residents there to live long and healthy lives, as well as Rianna’s personal journey in creating an impact in the lives of the elderly in Dominica.

Rianna, who started her foundation after her grandfather passed from Dementia, says, “My goal is to spread awareness of Dementia, present a positive portrayal of Dementia and older people.” She also said “This is more than just a film; it will become a movement. The stigma of

dementia and mental health by extension still exists. I want to play my part in creating a space where people are comfortable in sharing their stories.”

Dominica is known as the Nature Isle of the Caribbean. This island is well known for the longevity of its inhabitants, particularly its high number of centenarians. There is currently no cure for Dementia but there are still small changes that can be made to live well with the condition. Rianna will explore how the holistic approach to health and wellbeing that is a part of the island’s culture might inform our treatment and responses to Dementia.

The documentary will be filmed in the UK and Commonwealth of Dominica and will also include other Caribbean countries such as Barbados. The cost of the production is £35,000 through crowdfunding on the buy me a coffee website on the 16th of November 2020. You can find out more about this project on facebook, instagram and twitter. You can also email [email protected] for PR and specific inquiries

You can contribute to this project via this website.

Rianna expressed that if she raises over the expected budget, the funds will be used to donate to other educational and mental health charities in the Caribbean.