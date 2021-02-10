Reflexion vocal band issues new release: Follow

Reflexion Vocal Band is an all-vocal group which comprises of 5 incredible vocal talents, ranging from high laser-beam soprano to earthquaking low bass and all the silky smooth harmonies fusing these two worlds together.

Using their abilities, this group aims to reach everyone no matter their social background to make the world a better place.

During this uncertain time which affects all, Reflexion decided to play their part in putting a smile on someone's face by releasing an original single called Follow. This song was the brainchild of their alto singer Keri-Ann V.Jb George, the featured vocals on this song. She states that, "although I wrote this song to encourage someone, it also encourages me" This song was written to let everyone know that even at your worst, the father of all fathers will still dust you up, and set you back on the right track. Now that you're on the right track why not "FOLLOW" him.