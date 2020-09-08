Reflexion vocal band releases latest album on all major streaming platforms

The a capella group, Reflexion, has released their latest album in an entirely accessible way via all major streaming platforms as well as via physical copies.

According to the group leader, Jayran Jno Baptiste, Reflexion has been singing for a few years now and have wowed audiences ever since with “bone-rattling bass as deep as the ocean, soaring soprano as high as the skies, tight harmonies and vocal trumpet beveled between, ladies and gentlemen”.

All instruments and accompaniment were done via human vocals.

“You will hear guitar and see no strings,” Jno Baptiste promises.

This Dominican a capella ensemble was founded by bass Jayran Jno Baptiste who also serves as the group’s leader. The quintet is completed by soprano Fernella Luke, tenor Neilon Vidal, alto Keri-Ann Jb George and baritone Belden Jno Baptiste.

Reflexion’s latest album was released on August 17 2020, on all digital music streaming and downloading platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.

“We have also gone the extra mile for the folks who still love physical copies,” says Jno Baptiste. The physical copies are available at $50 each.

To purchase a physical copy, the group can be contacted via email @ [email protected], via Facebook page @ Reflexion Vocal Band & via call or WhatsApp at 1 767 2450221.