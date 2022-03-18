Release on International Day of Forest 2022

The Commonwealth of Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Day of Forest, on March 21st, 2022. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Forests and sustainable production and consumption.”; a timely reminder of the importance of the sustainable use of our Forest.

Dominica can boast not only about the fact that it has in excess of 60% vegetative cover, but also the country with perhaps the greatest percentage % of

Protected Areas (21%) in our hemisphere and last but by no means least a

forest ecosystem which has proven itself to be both relevant and resilient bearing in mind ravages caused by Hurricane David some 38 years ago and most recently Tropical Storm Erika and Hurricane Maria. On all occasions, as with other like natural disasters, the forests have re-emerged in a rather quick time.

The Forest of Dominica is being utilized for a variety of reasons including tourism development, watershed protection, wildlife conservation, charcoal and lumber production, non-timber products and mitigating against climate change among others.

Dominica’s International Day of Forest activities will officially be launched with an address from the Honourable Minister for the Environment. Among activities planned the Division will be engaging in reforestation activities under the UNDP “Strengthening of the Livelihood and Resilience in the Kalinago Territory” project in the following Primary schools – Atkinson, Sineku, Salybia and Concord as part of the ongoing National Reforestation Program. Also an educational video promoting sustainable use of our natural and forest resources will be aired by various media houses and on the Division’s social media platforms on March 21st 2022.

The Forestry Wildlife and Parks Division therefore would like to encourage the planting of more trees and the proper management of private forest to help promote the aforementioned uses of the forest of Dominica.

Protect our Forest today for tomorrow’s generation.