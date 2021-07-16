Reo’s ‘Dou Dou’ Hits 50K Views on YouTube in one week

Reo’s ‘Dou Dou’ has surpassed fifty thousand views on YouTube just one week after its release.

The popular Bouyon artiste, who hails from Colihaut, Dominica, released the sentimental tune and video on July 8th, 2021 to positive reviews. Riding on the wave of interest generated from teaser scenes of the wedding story depicted in the video, ‘Dou Dou’ impressed viewers with its simple storyline and captivating visuals.

The video was shot at Paradise Valley, a 60-acre retreat located in Bourne, Dominica.

‘Dou Dou’ was produced by Litleboy of St. Maarteen on the Dou Dou Bouyon Riddim 2021. Litleboy also boasts a number of Bouyon music compilations to his name.

Tridel Edwin of 365 Group Inc, a Dominica-based media, marketing and music management company, provided direction for the video, with editing by Shane St. Claire.

‘Dou Dou’ is Reo’s third release since the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the entertainment industry in early 2020. Earlier this year, the prolific, Bouyon dynamo released ‘We Outside’ featuring DJ Flip Tha Boss and ‘Bend Down and Push it Back.’

Reo gained popularity on the Bouyon scene both in Dominica and the French territories of Guadeloupe and Martinique, with his early hits ‘Boom Boom’, ‘Pay Me’ and ‘Sa Ka Bay,’ the latter gaining over 2.3 million views on YouTube.

Reo is currently producing new music for release soon.

