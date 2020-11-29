Residents of Wesley who gave up land for the international airport may have names inscribed on terminal building

Residents of Wesley who have given up their properties for the construction of the much-talked-about international airport may have their names inscribed on the walls of the terminal building to be reminded of the sacrifice that they have made for Dominica.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, in making that announcement, said his government has gotten nothing but cooperation from those residents.

“We have gotten nothing but cooperation, support, and understanding from everyone who has been affected directly and this is why I believe that these people have to be specially recognized by the country,” he said. “I believe by inscribing their names on the walls of the terminal building, for posterity, for people to be reminded of the sacrifice that these few people made for the greater good of the country.”

Prime Minister Skerrit said his government appreciates the sacrifice which the people of Wesley are making, especially those who are directly affected.

“But I must say I haven’t met one of them who is opposed to this or feels that the government is robbing them,” he stated.

He argued that most people who are “making noise” are the ones who don’t have land in Wesley.

“I would have never displaced the people of Wesley if I did not know within myself that we have the ability now to build the airport,” the prime minister remarked. “There are people who decided to allow the government to build for them, so we are going to build new residences for those persons who have agreed for new residency.”

He continued, “And we give everyone of them the assurance that they have decided to accept a house from the government that this house will be of high quality and resilient with a proper layout, a functional layout of the floor plan, and this house will be of a higher value that they have.”

Skerrit went on to say that there are people who decided to accept cash for their property, “they do not want government house, they do not want government land, there are people who decided to accept cash for their house and a lot in exchange.”

He mentioned further that in every one of the instances where people have residences, the lot that the government is giving them is 3 to 4 times bigger than the ones they currently have.

“First of all we will allow them to stay in the homes as long as possible, but when we are ready for the airport if those homes we are building for them are not ready, we will give them a rental allowance so that they can have a comfortable accommodation for the period of time they will require,” Skerrit stated.

In an earlier statement the Prime Minister Skerrit indicated that work on the international airport will begin in the first quarter of 2021.