Residents of Wesley who gave up land for the international airport may have names inscribed on terminal building

Residents of Wesley who have given up their properties for the construction of the much-talked-about international airport may have their names inscribed on the walls of the terminal building to be reminded of the sacrifice that they have made for Dominica.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, in making that announcement, said his government has gotten nothing but cooperation from those residents.
“We have gotten nothing but cooperation, support, and understanding from everyone who has been affected directly and this is why I believe that these people have to be specially recognized by the country,” he said. “I believe by inscribing their names on the walls of the terminal building, for posterity, for people to be reminded of the sacrifice that these few people made for the greater good of the country.”
Prime Minister Skerrit said his government appreciates the sacrifice which the people of Wesley are making, especially those who are directly affected.
“But I must say I haven’t met one of them who is opposed to this or feels that the government is robbing them,” he stated.
He argued that most people who are “making noise” are the ones who don’t have land in Wesley.
“I would have never displaced the people of Wesley if I did not know within myself that we have the ability now to build the airport,” the prime minister remarked. “There are people who decided to allow the government to build for them, so we are going to build new residences for those persons who have agreed for new residency.”
He continued, “And we give everyone of them the assurance that they have decided to accept a house from the government that this house will be of high quality and resilient with a proper layout, a functional layout of the floor plan, and this house will be of a higher value that they have.”
Skerrit went on to say that there are people who decided to accept cash for their property, “they do not want government house, they do not want government land, there are people who decided to accept cash for their house and a lot in exchange.”
He mentioned further that in every one of the instances where people have residences, the lot that the government is giving them is 3 to 4 times bigger than the ones they currently have.
“First of all we will allow them to stay in the homes as long as possible, but when we are ready for the airport if those homes we are building for them are not ready, we will give them a rental allowance so that they can have a comfortable accommodation for the period of time they will require,” Skerrit stated.
In an earlier statement the Prime Minister Skerrit indicated that work on the international airport will begin in the first quarter of 2021.
aTheir own visual aid clearly shows that the red marking is the most suitable site for building an international airport. Pointing out areas of residential dwellings that have to be relocated, does not support their argument. Buildings and dwellings can always be relocated to another location as long as it is on land. Some residents could be very well elated that they can now build on suitable land space and not on ad-hoc land space they’ve had for decades. The Undecided Wesley Patriots, as a last form of desperation, realize that their political gimmickry will be no more, and their chances of mounting an election campaign with promises that they will be “building an international airport” have just vanished. Now it’s time for dem to “reel-n-com-again.”
Are the people of Wesley going to allow that chi-chi conman to fool them again! How naive, ignorant an lack of thinking capacity can these people be Is this such cheap talk a conman holding the office of prime mistake come up with Everyday I’m being convinced that my family and I should never set feet on that slave plantation mentality island again!!!
@Alvo, because winds do change over time because of factors like changing environmental factors and ongoing development, also modern planes are built to handle cross winds, therefore, not building perpendicular to the shore line isn’t a significant issue.
Skerrit is wicked and heartless to say such a thing. So you mean that you are causing the death of the people by stealing their wealth and heritage, then inscribing their names on a tombstone?
And what about all the other dead bodies you plan to displace in the Catholic cemetery? All Catholics from Marigot, Wesley, Woodford Hill and Calibishie are buried there. Do you plan to inscribe their names too? I hear you plan to pay $30,000 for each body you exhume. And what is the Bishop saying about all this. Doesn’t he know that the Catholic Church cannot exist close to an International Airport? It must go also
Hahaha, the church tower going to be the new control tower. Don’t worry, bishop already make a deal with his buddy I would not be surprised. Why else is he moumou on this. Go figure.
Before you put the cart before the horse, TRY actually BUILDING the airport and then talk foolishness. What monument? Everything is bribery! Give up your land, home, surroundings, for some invisible airport and we will inscribe your name on a monument. People fall for anything. Whatever.
Viewsexpress,UWP bought 400 acres of prime agricultural to build a fake airport.The Laville’s smiled all the way to the bank with $16,000,000.They gave Grace Tung $21,000,000,to begin the Layou 5 star hotel.They told her they would build it if she could finish.In 1977 the hotel was closed up to today.LIARS,CROOKS,TRAITORS.The airport will be built.Grant should NOT meet with these UWP Wesley exiles.
Yeah yeah, of course clown the airport will be built just like the Moroccan hotel and coffee plant at one mile. Skerrit run things he said. Well obviously he does, not so my man?
Sounds like the double doctorate dude is offering a supposed bribe to some Wesley citizens with this offer, which will result in increasing the cost of building an airport there, if this madness is carried out. When goods and services are sold there is an exchange of title. There isn’t any sacrifice. What is this fake “doctor” introducing other than a supposed bribe in the name of sacrifice. He is offering to pay cash in exchange for land, offers residential house lots and parcels of agricultural land, offers government built houses. Why does he now have to make it sound like these people are not well compensated. A sacrifice only exists if the owners of the land were tricked to selling the land below fair market value. However, once the transfer is complete there isn’t any sacrifice. Go way with this sacrifice hogwash, fake doctorate dude.
So, plans for the international airport are back, this time with a spin to inscribe the names of land donors to the finished product. Big deal. But, why stop at land donors?. I submit that a giant sculpture of the PM be placed on the biggest pedestal imaginable in the center of the airport as an immortal monument to the man for having accomplished the seemingly insurmountable feat of providing Dominicans with an international airport. I am not an architect but it appears that the monument can be built first and then the airport can be built around the monument. What do the architects think? All the same, let the design competition for the monument begin!
We DO NOT Need that International Airport and also we DO NOT NEED This Fake Skerrit as PRIME MINISTER. This man is visionless and Incompetent to the concept of Socio-Economic Development.
That so called airport is not a priority and NOT needed. It’s all about Skerrit and this On going Pappyshow Fanfare Clownish 🤡 Immature Behaviour. Our villages, roads, Care of our Elderly etc are in a state of lack of investment and Care and that is where the priority lies. Our roads after over 20 Long Years are still deplorable. This Fanfare Airport is Just a big Pappyshow wedding Red Dress for this Failed incompetent Prime Minister. It’s all about gaining fame and loyalty. We all know that and it appears that this man needs to have sound educated professional Dominicans around him to guide and teach him and awake on the meaningful concept of Socio-Economic Development, in particular our Rural villages and Districts in need of Upliftment and NOT this buying if Loyalty thru this RED CLINIC Fake.
The illustrious PM with his infinite wisdom wants to destroy beautiful land scrape country for a new runway when there is nothing wrong with the current one which just needs to be extended.
PLEASE Tell this failed incompetent FAKE Skerrit to ” Go to Hell….Go to Hell… Go to Hell”, it’s none of our Damn Business. We just don’t recognized this Failed incompetent immnature Visionless Skerrit as Our PRIME MINISTER. Go to Hell, it will certainly work out there for you. Leave us ALONE. Skerrit is Just NOT PM Material, Nor LEADERSHIP Material. After this failed long Twenty20 Years, we have seen, Heard and Had enough.T
NOTE: There is much to be done as far as the “Socio-Economic Concept” is well thought of and professionally applied and well thought of. Over twenty Years this Failed Clown 🤡 in our Government while our people suffer and going nowhere. We need change of meaningful Government and Socio-Economic Development. Skerrit and his Failed Fake Incompetent LABOUR GOVERNMENT has Failed us for too long. Skerrit IS NOT Developmentally Focussed nor Matured to the Overall concept of Socio-Economic Development. When will our Nature Isle have Matured, Visionary well…
Instead of doing all that why not just extend the current airport runway out into the Atlantic by at least 2000 feet. That would be cheaper, that would make it easier and safer for jets to land from the sea. A tunnel can go under the runway at the east end for the road. Why waste money on a new runway that will have cross winds when there is already a runway that just needs to be extended. Plus a lot of beautiful land will get destroyed. If it can be done in Hong Kong China why not Dominica. A lot of airport runways go out into the sea in other countries.
Good point. Be reminded that your Skerrit is NOT a Visionary person, muchless to be Prime MINISTER and Leader of our Nature Isle. This PRIME MINISTER is all about Fanfare and Fame. This man is Not PRIME MINISTER LEADERSHIP, it’s Just a Pappyshow Seeking Loyalty from the poor people in need. Get this man to learn about what it is to be engaged in meaningful Development Thoughts, and if Not get the Hell OUT of OUR GOVERNMENT and Parliament. We Desperately need disciplined and Visionary Experienced Commited Trusted professionals and NOT this Immature Visionless Skerrit and his Failed Labour Government.
It’s time we get serious onto the development of our poor struggling Suffering unemployed People in need of jobs, education, and to be comfortable in their respective Homes 🏡 and Villages AND NOT to be insulted by SKERRIT’s Devious RED Disgusting Shameful RED CLINIC. We had enough of this Pappyshow Fanfare that’s taking our people nowhere.We welcome UWP & Hon.Linton as Prime…
So many of the people of Wesley are in an uproar over their pending displacement and Mr. Skerrit has never met anyone from this community that has voiced one word of opposition or concern about it. You hear lies!!
This man is morally and ethically challenged. He is a NOTORIOUS LIAR. His suggestion is just an enticement of appeasement.
Why does this supremely incompetent regime want to destroy a historic settlement when $70 000 000 worth of lands were purchased by the previous administration to build that very same international airport?
Don’t want any anecdotal evidence from the misleader as to the reasons to the above question. What the people need is the empirical data from very credible sources rejecting the chosen site of the previous administration.
The people need consultations not dictation.
As if they were martyrs. Or dead soldiers, Or people who died in an absolute tragedy. I hope he write all the chinese names that build it in it as well. Then watch him name it after himself.
Somehow this feels more like a burial of Wesley than anything else. Are you, double-doctor, indirectly stating that these will be tombstone inscriptions? Also, I feel queezy about the term, “sacrifice” used.
But how the hell is that goin to work .. behind thee have so much wind coming from the Atlantic how they building that thee.. them bassos goingg to use that as a political stunt to make people believe they doing it to get credit.. then it goin to take 5 years and when election is close u seeing them demons with trucks and dumper hustling then if they win they stop again.. them blasted evil people
The hypochondriac at it again ! You could not even inscribe the names of Roosie and Pierro at Melvillehall, they on a broken down and wind battered billboard OUTSIDE but you going to inscribe the names of those who gave up their lands…🤪😹🤭🤣😭😅😂
Folks don’t seem to think anyone so go ahead Skerro, take it from them. But granny say “a fool and his money 💰 soon depart”.
Inscribe names… I just enjoy when you tell them lies🤓💪👊👹😝. Without you, my days would be soooooo miserable!!
HOTEP!
They put him there tell them doh complain
The residents who “gave up” their lands? I thought they were being paid?
What a cheap stunt Roosevelt. Better you put all the names of the dead who’s graves will be desecrate by your new airport at Wesley when you disturb the cemetery there. Funny, not one word I hear from them priests about that and the church that is also in the way. You buy them too.? Their spirits will haunt you my boy.
How about putting all the names of those dead voters that are resurrected every 5 years…
Toto while i agree that this project looks like a joke, you got it wrong as it stands the school, my three acres of land and house , the school , Mr Prince house, the church and burial ground are not included in Skeritt’s wishes
People of Wesley who gave up their property for Skerrit’s evil cash would do the same for their souls knowing fully well that in this generation and the generations to come there will be NO such thing like International airport in Dominica especially built by this corrupt and fake Roosevelt Skerrit administration.
“I would have never displaced the people of Wesley if I did not know within myself that we have the ability now to build the airport,” So what happened to the people of Petite Savanne? I know village destroyed by a disaster, but what happened to them. It seems they just disappeared!
“First of all we will allow them to stay in the homes as long as possible, but when we are ready for the airport if those homes we are building for them are not ready, we will give them a rental allowance so that they can have a comfortable accommodation for the period of time they will require,” Skerrit stated. Baby Trump, I do trust dat.
“And we give everyone of them the assurance that they have decided to accept a house from the government that this house will be of high quality……… Okay ok partner, I will give dat one to you, but show dem people the floor plan for the houses, and homes you are going to put them in!
It’s not b”Baby Trump”= It’s Baby Tramp, idiot, hopeless and Immature.
“Go to Hell, Go to Hell…out of our ruined Government and our Dominica.
Get rid of this Failed Political clown.
I see lies, deception and plantation mentality in every sentence, every phrase and every paragraph. After reading this article I couldn’t help but think of my forefathers who had their properties stolen by slave master’s. I really didn’t think I would leave to see a Black slave Master, deceive my people in this enlightened world; this time it’s a locally grown black man taking our land so he could pass on to his Chinese gods.
At one time that so called international airport was like building a run way and using two containers as terminal. Then oh, we saving US$5 million dollars every month. Then just before the December 2019 election it was oh The Chinese will finance it. Then after the election during the last house sitting when caught, it was oh we used the money because China building the airport. Two weeks later is CBI money will finance the airport. So lies that I feel we should call it the lnternational liars Airport.
First of all, Skerrit has me confused. He talking about people that gave up land instead of people that sold land. If I sold land in this kind of economy I didn’t sacrifice anything! For those who has house there they not only selling house and land but they getting to stay in the house for as long as they wish and, they getting a brand new house built. The only thing is, only God knows if they will get a title that they could go to the bank with or pass on to their children.
My conclusion: This international airport reminds me of the Layout Hotel, the Moroccan hotel, the coffee plant, the geothermal plant and the 4 schools that would replace Ross University but none yet. Yes I believe monies will be dumped on the airport; but is it a big deal to drain out dirty water from a…
Why arent we learning from Canefield? Airports that run paralleled to the shoreline have cross winds which push the planes into the sea. Perpendicular people. Perpendicular to the shoreline please.
Alvo we knew that already bro long time but Dominica running basically north/south that’s why we having this problem. Canefield is a diversion field especially for emergencies when Melville Hall cannot used built at the time we had hurricane David. We must keep it don’t build a cruise village there.