Response by Bernard Wiltshire to Mr. Gregoire Nassief’s 2nd open letter

Mr. Nassief,
With reference to your 2nd Open Letter to me published November 10th
I am not sure what you want me to apologise for or do you just want an apology as an assertion of your power? I do not see how you could construe my original statement as malicious or libellous in view of my publicly stated disavowal of any such intention. I asked you five questions in my last letter but you have replied to none of them. Instead, you claim that the answers are sitting in your outbox waiting to be clicked out the moment you get my apology. But it is on those same answers we are waiting to determine whether any apology is called for or not. I hope the public will not wait in vain?
In any event you may wish to consider the following additional and related questions –
- What exactly do you say constitutes defamation, let alone malice towards you?
- Are you or any of companies of which you are CEO, an authorized agent for the CBI Programme (CBIP)?
- Isn’t at least one of your businesses an “approved real estate project” that receives money under the CBIP?
- Are CBI funds not government money?
- Can you explain then, what is so demeaning or disgraceful in being said to be a recipient of government money as to lead you to characterize my comment as malicious, or libellous, even if it is erroneous, as you explained?
Which all begs the question of what really has upset you so much. Context matters Mr. Nassief. My statement about Fort Young was in the context of the cultural and physical damage you have done to its external appearance and structure. Isn’t it really this criticism that that has riled you so much? Are you saying that the public has no right to question your judgment or to comment on your public, not private, affairs; or that you are free to do what you like with the country’s heritage?
Your rush to the courts whenever your involvement with the CBIP is in question (this is not the first or only time) suggests a desire to stifle free speech, to silence criticism, to crush any opposition to your will or your public interventions. If that is your thinking, Mr. Nassief, forget it! My ancestors suffered for 400 years so that their descendants and all those who seek refuge in the land that they bequeathed to us can enjoy the right to criticise any authority or power without fear or cowering; and neither you, nor any one else, no matter how wealthy or powerful, will ever take that away from us. Not in Dominica!
As we are on the subject of apologies don’t you think you should apologise to the people of Dominica for so unilaterally savaging their heritage, with a promise to be more mindful in the future.
Mr. Nassief, nothing that I have said above or in my previous exchange in any way impugns your private character, though it may touch on your judgment and sensitivity. I am therefore at a loss to understand your descent to the boastful comparisons, and worse, you have sought to invoke in the last paragraph of your letter.
What you may need to learn, my friend, is the moral of the parable of the Pharisee and the tax collector
Two men went up to the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector. The Pharisee stood and prayed thus with himself. ‘God I thank you that I am not like other men – extortioners, unjust, adulterers or even as this tax collector’. I fast twice a week; I give tithes of all that I possess’. And the tax collector, standing afar off, would not so much as raise his eyes to heaven, but beat his breast, saying, ‘God, be merciful to me a sinner’. , Luke 18: 9-14:
I leave it to our readers, and to yourself, to discover how Jesus concluded this parable and what it says about that last paragraph of your letter.
Bernard Wiltshire
19 November 2020.
Seriously ? An “open letter” clearly directed at one person (rolls eyes)
THIS IS NOT NEWS …this is obvious a personal / private conflict … IE NOT NEWS !!
I seriously cannot believe this back and forth quarrel is playing out on DNO’s front page….come on journalists…stop feeding these guys’ egos.
Boring I am yawning this platform should not be used for your stupid wahalas, or Roro if you want . Too much maypwee for men or are they men.. Fed up fed up fed up. Talk about how to cope with corona.
In terms of the external appearance and structure of a building – be it historic or otherwise – it should be the role of the Physical Planning Department to place the necessary checks and balances.
I stress “should be”, for whilst the checks and balances are generally enforced in terms of structure, it appears that little or no consideration is given to external appearance.
One would hope that the recently resurrected SHAPE organization (Society for Heritage, Architectural, Preservation and Enhancement) will make its voice heard on these matters.
This petty squabble between two seniors is far from being newsworthy. This is precisely what lazy journalists do for ratings. They fan the flames of conflict, confusion and controversy to boost their viewership, in DNO’s case its readership.
There are so many more issues that are negatively impacting the daily lives of resident Dominicans. Here are a few examples – unlivable wages and salaries, widespread corruption in government, poor healthcare, increasing joblessness, inaccessibility to arable farmlands, pothole diseased roads, refusal of government to pay tuitions and fees for Dominicans studying overseas, abuse and misuse of the CBI funds, opacity on the part of this government, Skerrit’s $64 000 palatial dwelling paid for by taxpayers, lack of intl airport, athletic stadium and other modern infrastructural developments. The list is exhaustive.
DNO I hope you are receptive to constructive criticisms and don’t take this in a negative light. You ought to do much better.
Deer Mr. Wheelchair and Mr. Naseef, I wood suggess that the two of you rent a room in de hotel of Yung Fort and sekkle all you biznez. DNO is for news and your constant back and forth (maypwee) is more suited for by de road. So pleeze, take your quarrel somewhere else. I fenk you
You need to go back to school. Your English is ridiculous. Get a grip.
Clearly you didn’t get the sarcasm in his post…lol…
Bernard has not contributed anything but talking about ancestors this and that. I know for a fact that the Nassief contributed – DCP employed over 400 Employees. Go to Mahaut and environs and ask about the Nassief’s and you will understand that those persons were ambitious and contributed to the wealth of those persons who are homeowners etc. Not like you Bernard – only complaining and no tangible evidence. What have u done Mr. Wiltshire? The only thing I know is complaining about ancestors etc. and instigating racism. How can that be development. Fort Young and DCP were founded and owned by them and, investment was made by shareholding.
Partner stop that old record stuck nagging since I was a child, I know you talking about ancestors (racism etc.). Time to grow up and make some meaningful contribution.
Garcon all you go University but never put anything to practice, only intigating war, strife etc. Please get away from this recurring trend.
Bernard Wiltshire, we appreciate your response and comments on this Matter.
Dominica is in a state of sad affairs, poverty, our people Reduced to begging, are unemployment, with be suffering people and families jobless and in poverty.
Nassief if you care about Dominica try and attempt to converse and align yourself with our formidable decent people who are and has been advocating for decency and transparency in our government. It’s over 20 years now since this failed incompetent Questionable inmature failed Skerrit and his rubbish fake Labour government who just talk and appears while some get crumbs others are positioned in big fat jobs with nice salaries while our people are jobless and subjected to go to the Red Clinic. It therefore means that inmature Skerrit, and his failed questionable incompetent Labour government abused our suffering people and families and reduced our Dominica to poverty with no sign of development.Skerrit knows not of Socio-economic development. He’s…
Joe Linton,I agree.Wiltshire should prove Nassief received $21 million from government.Nassief have nothing to prove.Wiltshire is the one making the accusation.Typical UWP always trying to destroy people with LIES.Sue his A.
Once you let the gangsters into your house, you can never get them out again. You just end up becoming one of them yourself. To accept the bribe, or not accept the bribe. The path you choose, the consequences you must live with. Tied into forever defending CBI, forever defending the government. It was a choice. Live with it.
Lol….It is still in the history, culture and nature of our little island to question authority and to take issue with that which straddles private and public. And so, I still love the debate and see no malice by either party. Let’s forgo this legal threats. It does stifle free speech and is so American and crass.
Having said that, I think this one has gotten a sufficient airing and both individuals should cease. There is little to reconcile here.
The correct past participle version of the English verb “get” is “got”. “Gotten” is so American!
Yes we.. It is so American where most of the research and technological developments are invent, including a medicine for the coronavirus. Tell me nah, how many more technological inventions was developed in England than in America? How many more barrels are sent to Dominica from England that America?
I hope this not a sour grape kind of tint ohhhhh!
Buffoon is also an American word too!
Now Nassief, cut the bull and answer those questions regarding government/CBI money!
Bernard Wiltshire just like Matt in the morning replying to an unwanted question with a question of his own. Old diversion trick trick that from journalists and politicians who can not give a straight answer. Well go and sue each other if you have nothing better to do.
I recall not so long ago an “investigative journalist” was investigating the whereabouts of millions of dollars f on a hotel development project which he claimed disappeared criminally from the project.
The end result, some 15 or so years later was a series of radiothons to pay the bills. A simple apology would have avoided. He had all the evidence he says. Boxes of documentation. Today we have history and culture for evidence and a doubling down of ignorance.
Bernard what those shareholders do with their property and how they raise their funds cannot be and will never be the public DAMN business so ease up on the man!!!!! Also how they choose to design their property is none of our business my brother!!!
I’m at a loss. Is Fort Young a private property or not? If it is private, how could a national monument end up as private property? Just asking.
So, you think it’s okay that an important part of Dominica’s cultural heritage has been reconstructed to look like an enormous grain silo (from miles way by the way) ?
Once it’s State property and money coming from the State and taxpayers, it’s everyone’s business, stop your arrogant ignorance!
Ok Joe Linton! So sell out all the lovely historic buildings we now have in Roseau and allow for them to all be broken down (as was the case with Vena’s Guesthouse) and rebuild as ‘modern’ concrete monstrosities!!! Do so with no regard for history and historic architecture; give them no protection as historic assets! When that is all said and done, let’s see what effect it has on the saleability of our capital city and our country. Monitor what effects it will have on the pride and dignity of our people!!! This government and its practices, the actions of its ‘agents’, the benefits to a select few while the masses struggle to keep it moving has broken our country!!! Their agenda increases the corruption which has now firmly taken root and in order for persons with financial and other forms of power, authority, status to survive, they must tow the line! In order to maintain their lifestyles and status, they must tow the line! Corruption is seeping into every sector of society! SPEAK BW