Response by Bernard Wiltshire to open letter by Gregor Nassief

An Open Letter to Mr. Gregor Nassief, CEO of Gems Holding Company Ltd.
Dear Mr Nassief,
I would like to respond to your recent open letter addressed to me and published in Nature Isle News and Dominica News Online on or about the 29th of October 2020.
While I remain strongly convinced that the historic fabric of Fort Young has been diminished by the new, post-Maria development of the hotel — and this was the substance of my argument on Q95 — in no sense should my remark be taken, nor was it meant, as any form of imputation upon your character or integrity or that of any of your businesses or shareholders.
Furthermore, contrary to your statement about malice, I assure you that I bear no ill will towards Fort Young whatsoever. I wish to encourage you, and your fellow directors and shareholders, to appreciate not only the economic aspect of Fort Young, but also its place in the formation of our national identity.
What I was trying to focus on was the public interest in preserving the physical heritage of Dominica. Such preservation is so necessary for the growth of national identity which, I would argue, is challenged, even now, by the CBI programme itself. But that, perhaps, is a matter for another discussion.
However, I would maintain that your ongoing building works at Fort Young have not left the historic fabric of the pre-Maria Fort Young in full tact as you claimed in your open letter. You have significantly and unacceptably altered its external appearance by building an outsize concrete tower in the middle of it, completely overshadowing it, and altering its ambiance and character forever. Additionally, the alteration assaults the collective sense of what the Old Fort means for our national consciousness and identity.
For most Dominicans, Fort Young is like no other structure on the island. As the headquarters of British imperial military might in Dominica, it is the greatest surviving bastion of slavery, the seminal event in the history of our people. Fort Young Hotel, which first opened its doors as a hotel in 1964, has always been one of Dominica’s greatest national historical assets. No other structure is more closely connected with Dominica and its people. So it cannot just be altered in a manner that jars against the national sensibility and identity.
One reason your alteration of Fort Young was surprising and disappointing is the great success you have achieved in turning the unique ambiances of your properties into an international brand by blending the physical structures into their own natural settings. The natural setting for Fort Young is its history and cultural centrality. Its originality and authenticity should therefore have been given greater respect in your renovation works.
One of the issues highlighted in this exchange is the need for greater transparency in the Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI). The public have an undeniable interest in knowing who are the recipients of public assistance under the CBI program and the exact amounts received. In the interest of transparency perhaps you may wish to answer the following questions for the benefit of the public:
- As the CEO of Gems Holding which consists of Secret Bay, Ti Bay, the Residences at Secret Bay and Fort Young Hotel, have any of these companies received financial assistance or investments, under the Citizenship by Investment Program ?
- Are you entirely independent of government financial assistance and concessions, or do you rely solely on your business acumen for the functioning of your businesses?
- What do you consider to be inherently bad about receiving monies under the CBI Program or any other government program, so as to warrant your categorization of my statement as a malicious lie?
- Will you let the public know, how much you and/or any businesses that you are the CEO of, or that you have an interest in, have received under the CBI Program, if any?
- Would you also indicate, how many passports were sold by you or any business that you are associated with, if any, and how much money was raised, if any?
My statements were not intended to personally attack you but rather to comment on matters of public interest.
I think you will agree that this exchange could serve a useful purpose in that it might help re-ignite a national conversation on how best to preserve and deploy the historical and cultural heritage of our country not just for the benefit of this generation but for all generations to come.
Thank you for your invitation to tour the refurbished Fort Young, but it seems to me that an invitation of this sort might have been more meaningful before, rather than after, the regrettable changes you have made. Nevertheless this exchange will have served a useful purpose if it results in a recognition by you of the public interest in what happens to Fort Young under your, or any other stewardship.
Bernard Wiltshire
President of the Waitukubuli Ecological Foundation (WEF)
Member of the Committee of Concerned Lawyers (CCL).
Dr. Willie, not even the rabid, un-intelligent loud mouthed UWP supporters have rushed forward to support you as they are won’t to. Your seeming “intelligent disregard” for the truth of your initial statement (Fort Young Hotel receiving 21 million dollars from CBI funds because they are friends of Skerrit) was not addressed in your rambling response. Gladly, Gregor is not simpleton. He understands English.
Dominica needs a historical society with responsibility for preserving historical sites and edifices in Dominica. Even private properties like Fort Young would have to subject plans of any changes to existing historical buildings before any structural changes can be made.
@Gary
I pondered whether or not to dignify your vacuous comments with a response. You are intellectually deficient so you have resorted to besmirch Mr. Wiltshire’s character.
Here are your overused words: nonsense, stupid, foolishness, ignorance. All of these words can be aptly describe you. Your ignorance is palpable. Stop accusing others of what inheres in you. (shallowness, incognizance, doneness, imbecility, etc.)
“I pondered whether or not to dignify your vacuous comments with a response” really, and after pondering you are saying I’m “intellectually deficient “and resorted to besmirch Mr. Wiltshire’s character,” wow. When I responded to Mr. Wiltshire’s comment, I questioned his understanding of The CBI program, based on a question he wants Mr. Gregor Nassief to answer. My question is, “Does Mr. Gregor Nassief really sells Passports”. When I brought the past allegations as it regards to Mr. Wiltshire’s past which is public knowledge as evidenced in my comment, is this a besmirch of Mr. Wiltshire’s character, compared to what Mr. Wiltshire’s said about Mr. Gregor Nassief.
When I reply to someone comments, I question what they have written and not a personal attack on the person, like you do, insulting people. I have never replied to a comment on DNO and called a person stupid. You should be the last person to talk of others and what inheres in them, well, what inheres in you.
Bernard i find you rude and out of place… Are you a shareholder?? the last i checked the passport belongs to the state and not individuals holding it so stop working on the minds of the ignorance by making them believe they have a financial stake in the CBI program. if mr. nassief and his companies are agents how on earth is that a matter for the ordinary man? why didn’t you also asked about the associated expenses???
A BIG PHD LAWYER LIKE YOU STOP ACTING FOOLISH!!!!!!!
Very good reply, Mr Wiltshire. You are the man of integrity in this exchange. We cannot help but mourn the destruction of our national heritage being destroyed by unscrupulous businessmen. Thank God Cabrits was saved before the hungrys took over.
Mr Wiltshire you as a concern son of the soil I support your position. Some of us are so backward and ignorant,we miss the mark when it comes to Patriotism, our moral principles,when it come to country we are the least prepared in the region to speak truth and stand for country.
Wow!! While the country is experiencing an economic crisis, an identity crisis, a political crisis: and a consequent legal crisis, two adults, male adults I might add, are battling against in Dominica’s media.
All I see in this back and forth is: I am the most prominent one in Dominica, and you cannot out do me.
This is: Imputing Improper Motives.
I have a business, and I am a business man. Where is yours?
I am a lawyer, how dare you believe you can write better than me.
After he made his accusation he asking question.
What did Dr. Willie say there non? Words and words and more words. Perhaps ala an ‘Intellectual Blessing”. Somebody help. Did he retract the false statement he made about the Fort Young Hotel benefitting from its friendship with PM Skerrit to the tune of 21 Million dollars? I might add in a secretive and clandestine way. Did he recognize his false, unfounded and malicious statement in this regard? So because he was not aware of the funding arrangements for the project, he is free to say as he wish about the project and its shareholders? What does CBI funding for other projects that Mr. Nassief is heading have anything to do with the Fort Young Hotel which has not benefitted from CBI funds?
I tell you. Pride is a hell of a thing eh! Too many of us walking around with life size egos.
Wow, I’m quite bewildered by Bernard Wiltshire rhetoric of ignorance as it regards to the CBI program, for someone who was a past Attorney General asking such question “Would you also indicate, how many passports were sold by you or any business that you are associated with, if any, and how much money was raised, if any” Does Ivor Massif sells Dominican Passports to investors, wow, is this the understanding of a former Attorney General of the CBI program. Let us back track, wasn’t Bernard Wiltshire arrested for allegedly involvement in a major passport scam, https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/crime-court-law/bernard-wiltshire-arrested/ Wiltshire subsequently filed a civil lawsuit against the police for alleged wrongful arrest, what happened to that case, https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/crime-court-law/court-rules-bernard-wiltshire-detention-lawful/.
I do agree that the major alterations to Fort Young have not enhanced its appeal. There is also a case for privately owned historic buildings to be protected by law
such as grade listing in the U.K. where maintenance of the fabric and appearance of such structures are zealously guarded. While you may install central heating in an grade 1 listed building for instance, you would not be allowed to put in pvc framed windows with double glazing. We should have more respect for our history.
With regard to CBI, I think mr. Wiltshire addressed mr. Gregor Nassief not his brother, mr. Yvor Nassief.
Mr. Wiltshire you might be right when you said the substance of your discussion was about the historic fabric of Fort Young being diminished but you took it way out of bounds by cleverly injecting your bias which is blatantly defamatory by saying “He is making his friends rich. He gave I think Mr. Nassief, which one, for Fort Young, something like 21 million dollars I understand.”
Mr. Wiltshire my advise to you is to issue a sincere apology and hope it is accepted by Mr. Nassief and everyone can move on. Sir you are a wise man, please do the right thing.
Bernard should issue an apology – he made no mention (in his clever letter on the SIDE issues) of the real concern:. He had falsely accused Fort Young of receiving several million dollars from the govt. For that mischievous statement of ignorance he should apologise –or be thoughrally sued.
P. R. Bellot
You are a facilitator of Skerrits and a signed up member of his Premier Red Clinic. As such your words don’t carry any value. You are as corrupt as your master.
Good points Bernard..no matter what they try to say to diminish you they cannot as you are a man of fairness and integrity and that will always win. We the people who have values stand behind you ..
Good questions, but I don’t think the man will be able to answer or he could expose too much of himself.. he may have to sweep it under the carpet now..
Very well done, Mr. Wiltshire. The question now remains, will you get a straight forward answer to your questions 1-5 and how long will it take to get an answer. Quite a while I suspect since these answers no doubt will have to be approved by Skerrit first!