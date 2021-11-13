Revamp of sports and arts in Grand Bay among plans of by-election candidate Clarington Andrew

A revamp in sports and arts is among the development plans to be pursued by the second independent candidate in the Grand Bay by-election if he is elected on November 25, 2021.

Clarington Bacchus Andrew popularly known as “Twa Woche” spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO) about his ideas which he says will make for a better Grand Bay.

The roof specialist and artist who hails from the community of Eggleston but now resides in Trafalgar, says, like his symbol, the tree, his major objective is to take the Grand Bay constituency from “roots to flowers.”

Andrew says he views Grand Bay as the cultural city of Dominica with many talented youth, but claims that little to no investment is made to benefit them.

In announcing two of his major plans – the others he was tightlipped about – Andrew says, “my development plan is to get Dominica a professional league for football, cricket, basketball, volleyball, rounders and athletics and all other sports.”

The artist-turned- election-candidate continued, “for me it is embarrassing to send an amateur team to play against professionals and for as long as I know that is what we have been doing. So I want to change that completely and I believe Grand Bay is the best place to start.”

He said if he is elected, a sports club will be created in every community within the constituency as well as a professional league for the constituency.

“We will have championships and the clubs that win will get at least $75,000.00. When it comes to sports, I will 100% do my best to put money into the area,” Andrew asserted.

With reference to music and arts, he said with the revival of sports in Grand Bay, artists will get the opportunity to showcase their talent at the various games thereby leading to their exposure.

When questioned about his reason for not pursuing his plans and ideas in his own constituency, Andrew revealed that he is in the process of forming his own political party, People Unity Party (PUP), and insists that the Grand Bay by-election is the perfect place to launch his political career.

Though he says he has little ties in the constituency and few family members, he is confident that he will gain the trust of voters in Grand Bay.

“It is about building confidence in people and making people know that you are true. You see me, I have confidence and I’m going to bring that to the Grand Bay people and they will know that I am an honest man, I don’t lie and I’m coming with truth,” the Egleston-born Trafalgar resident declared.

To emphasize his point, Andrew recounted that on nomination day, after unveiling his plans to a complete stranger in Grand Bay, the Grandbarian agreed to serve as one of the electors on his nomination team as he was short one nominee.

He also revealed to DNO that he was a supporter of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit for the past 20 years and claims to have provided solid advice to the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) which led to their victory at the polls.

Andrew further claims that his plan to contest the last general election as an independent candidate was halted by members within the DLP who saw him as a threat to their success.

“Me and the Prime Minister are very, very, very close and I want to tell Mr. Skerrit that I am not here to compete with him but I am just here to build Grand Bay people and do the work,” he stated.

“So I contribute a lot to the DLP government; already and they took my suggestion, but 20 years later it’s time I present my own plans on my own behalf,” he maintains.

Andrew says that while his party is building in membership, he is confident that come the next general election, PUP will have a full slate of well-rounded men and women to contest and emerge victorious.

“With my party, we plan on creating a better economy. The government has done a lot and very good things but too much money is in the government’s hand and the people are suffering,” he argued.

The first-time candidate appealed to Grandbarians, especially the youth and the elderly, to trust his vision.

“Give me the opportunity that I am looking for to represent them and I promise that after five years every Grandbarian will grow by 300%,” Andrew vowed.