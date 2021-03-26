Roll-out of the ECCB’s digital currency, DCash coming

Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy Antoine has announced that the roll-out of the ECCB’s Digital Currency, DCash will take place on Wednesday 31st, March 2021.

The event will be streamed live on the ECCB and DCash EC’s online platforms at 2:00PM Atlantic Standard Time (AST).

Antoine along with President of Bitt Inc., Brian Popelka, are expected to deliver remarks.

“The moment we have been anticipating will soon be here,” Antoine said during a video statement. “I speak of the public roll-out of ECCB’s Digital Currency, DCash… I am very pleased to announce that DCash will go live on March 31st, 2021.”

He said DCash is, “safer, it is faster and cheaper.

“Get onboard,” Antoine urged.

He added, “the future of the EC dollar is digital, so let us make history together.”

DCash is a securely minted digital version of the Eastern Caribbean dollar issued by the ECCB. It offers a safer, faster, cheaper way to pay for goods and services and send EC funds to other DCash users all using a smart device. From 31st March, consumers and merchants can sign up to use DCash through participating financial institutions or by downloading the DCash app from the Google Play or Apple Store. The ECCB has been working in partnership with Bitt Inc. for over two years to develop this digital version of the EC currency in an effort to increase financial inclusion, competitiveness and resilience for the people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.