Roll-out of the ECCB’s digital currency, DCash coming

Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy Antoine has announced that the roll-out of the ECCB’s Digital Currency, DCash will take place on Wednesday 31st, March 2021.
The event will be streamed live on the ECCB and DCash EC’s online platforms at 2:00PM Atlantic Standard Time (AST).
Antoine along with President of Bitt Inc., Brian Popelka, are expected to deliver remarks.
“The moment we have been anticipating will soon be here,” Antoine said during a video statement. “I speak of the public roll-out of ECCB’s Digital Currency, DCash… I am very pleased to announce that DCash will go live on March 31st, 2021.”
He said DCash is, “safer, it is faster and cheaper.
“Get onboard,” Antoine urged.
He added, “the future of the EC dollar is digital, so let us make history together.”
DCash is a securely minted digital version of the Eastern Caribbean dollar issued by the ECCB. It offers a safer, faster, cheaper way to pay for goods and services and send EC funds to other DCash users all using a smart device. From 31st March, consumers and merchants can sign up to use DCash through participating financial institutions or by downloading the DCash app from the Google Play or Apple Store. The ECCB has been working in partnership with Bitt Inc. for over two years to develop this digital version of the EC currency in an effort to increase financial inclusion, competitiveness and resilience for the people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
11 Comments
Maybe the digital currency is easier to put in the washing machine.
Why must Dominica always be left behind? The incompetence of this government is shameful. Even if Dominicans did not want to participate in this new form of exchanging money, they were never even given the opportunity to make that choice themselves. The ENTIRETY of the eastern Caribbean is listed EXCEPT Dominica. For crying out loud man. Dominica talks about the green and blue and digital economy but when the opportunity presents itself to be the center of innovation and change, WHERE IS DOMINICA? Even if Dominicans chose not to utilize this modern currency, at least they could have helped develop it or used the opportunity to educate students on this new digital form of currency. Digital currency is being adopted all over the world. A new generation of educated Dominicans should at least understand how it works. Shameful that Dominica is not listed on the appstore app as a country in the eastern caribbean
Cashless society…thats one of the main reason for this covid garbage and the piece of trash from the world economic for um and the parasite controllers ” great reset”
This is just the begining. Soon NO paper money….people will be using their fnger to scan and pay and their wrist….the poison all goverments pushing on the masses is the catalyst…
Without their ” PLAN – DEMIC” and their poison their ” great reset” would not take place and most importantly, the dumb masses compliance….100 %
Just leave me with my dollar.. never dealt in credit card . love paying cash.. don’t put my self in debt.. thanks
Ok, I downloaded the app Dominica not even listed LOL
DNO this is an opportunity to investigate and give us a more robust coverage of this new development. Why was Dominica not included in the pilot and why is the island not on the app?
Are you surprised? I can probably count the amount of ATM’s on island on both hand only. Too many shops dont accept debit/credit cards. Our banks are archaic and do not want to move with the times, EVEN THOUGH THEY ARE OWNED BY INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS, which makes it even crazier. Is it legislature that is lacking? What does the Minister of Finance have to say on the matter? especially when you hear them ramble on about digital economy. I firmly believe that they have no idea what they are talking about. The world will move on and advance, we will stay in the dark ages fighting politics and acting like children. By the time we get our heads out of the sand we will only have excuses.
Does this mean we can not pay with dry money anymore? I don’t trust this one bit, no Sir.
You can pay with whatever you want no one is forcing you. It also looks like Dominica is left in the dust again, they weren’t even part of the pilot program and look it’s going public…
You really think our shops would take bolivars instead of dollars then? Go and try it.
It suggests that dry cash will become limited.