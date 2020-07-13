Rotary Club of Dominica announces winners of National Secondary Schools Literacy Quiz

The Rotary Club of Dominica is pleased to announce that the winners of the 7th Annual National Secondary Schools Literacy Quiz Competition are Sage Mckenzie and Cadel Casimir of St. Mary’s Academy.
In 2nd place are Tiannah Alexander and Kaiden Prince of the Dominica Grammar School and in 3rd place are Jody Le Blanc and Byaarn Seaman of the Portsmouth Secondary School.
This year, Jays Ltd donated an award for ‘Excellence in Mathematics’ and this was awarded to Ebony John Charles and Dermala Ferreira of Isaiah Thomas Secondary School.
The competition was held under the theme: “Building Strong Communities through Literacy”. The aim is to engage our youth in the world-wide literacy activities of Rotary International while stimulating young minds, reinforcing learning and inspiring widespread reading.
The Rotary Club of Dominica extends sincere thanks to Mrs. Chandler Hyacinth, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence, principals, teachers, parents and students who all contributed to the success of the event.
Sincere gratitude is also extended to our sponsors:
National Bank of Dominica
Insurance Company of the West Indies
Central Co-operative Credit Union
National Co-operative Credit Union
P.H. Williams & Co. Ltd.
Jays Ltd.
Springfield Trading Ltd.
Lindo Mart
Luxury Loos
Do It Center
Daily Fresh Juice
Dominica Public Service Union
1 Comment
Congratulations young men! Well done SMA! To the Rotary club and sponsors, thank you for supporting our youth.
p.s. DNO the headline says ‘Literary.’Kindy clarify.
ADMIN: Thank you for pointing that out. The headline has been corrected.