Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law for spreading election falsehoods

A New York court said Thursday that Rudy Giuliani (former New York Mayor and close ally of Donald Trump) is suspended from practicing law in the state after it found he spread false information about the 2020 presidential election while serving as a lawyer for former President Trump and the Trump campaign, which “immediately threatens the public interest,” according to a CBS report.
The order detailing the decision by the New York appeals court, stated that there is “uncontroverted evidence” that Giuliani “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large” in the course of his efforts to overturn Mr. Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election.
This supposed organized crime fightging crusader is being exposed for who and what he has always been, a BIG liar. He and his mayoral administration managed to fool some of the people for decades with their claims of turning around a crisis laden New York City in the 1990’s when in truth it was Mayor David Dinkins who righted the Big Apple back on to a path to fiscal recovery. Glad to see him reap what he unquestionably sewed.
The liar fabricator lawyer for Trump needs to be disbarred internationally forbidden to practice law in any country,
He put a deep squeeze on minority in NYC during his reign. I ain’t sorry for eem. Many more pale faces will go down. The master above is Master of all. He will put them down in Dominica too. Just wait and see. They think they Macho, ehh! Their day is fast approaching.
%,the Lawyer does not refer to people as animals.He is referring to YOU as an animal,the reason is,you are telling too many LIES.
All o.e.c.s current magistrate and so called judges especially those guyanese should be disbarred with immediate effect. They are all crooked and purchased by gov in power. Its a bloody shame!!! These women magistrates on dominica. they are so unethical. Let us remind them that Rudy was also mayor, prosecutor and strump lawyer. Their turn will come when they will be held accountable for blatant abuse of the judicial system. When gaston and skerit fall so will their so called lawyers. tony, al-lick, the priest and the rest. be warned. not because they are lawyers they won’t fall. jail!!!!!
Why can’t some men grow old gracefully instead instead of letting vanity control their dwindling hormones and vanity to the point of ridicule.
There are quite a few lawyers in Dominica whose law license need to be suspended o9r disbarred completely from practicing law. They keep hatching and barking with no evidence that the December 2020 election was stolen from them. What has happened to Rudy Guiliani today sets up a precedent today for our incompetent lawyers in Dominica. Send the fools home penniless.
@ds
Stop lying like king liar Skerrit. Are you telling me that election December 2019 was in fact stolen, so you and your false God Skerrit had another one in December 2020?
LIARS
@ds I stand with you above. However, the general election was held in December 2019, not 2020. We are looking forward to another blast in 2024.
On December 05, 2019, I asked God what could be the reason Sir Roosevelt Skerrit would not go back to the Prime Minister’s Seat? By the Power of His Holy Spirit, He responded to me and said that there is no reason. Your Prime Minister will go back to his seat on December 06–2019.
My friend, you cannot imagine the elation that overcame my heart, when I read from DNO “Breaking News! The Labor Party has won the General Election 18-3” Is God alive and guiding His servants on Earth?
I say a loud YES! Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is one of them, and he knows that. That is why he calls himself a disciple of Jesus, but the spiritually ignorant cannot understand that.
So those who claim to be above Him and do not respect His works will answer to Him someday; just as He dealt with that US Lawyer
@ds, just ignore that individual by the name of %. HE/SHE knows exactly that you made a mistake. It is just that, he/she person takes pleasure in writing foolishly, it must be his or her daily food–I wish I knew the gender.
Just ask him/her where did he/she get the “fact that the 2019 election was stolen”. Perhaps you will find out who is the GREAT LIAR
I do sympathise with you. There are in excess of sixty lawyers in Dominica but I have never heard of one being officially being reprimanded, let alone barred from practising. I assume they are all upright citizens and paragons of virtue.
Seriously DNO??? Allyou doh think people can get this news from other sources???
Stick to what’s happening in Dominica nuh!!!
Or even some regional News!!!
You mean to tell me from Belize to Venezuela, from Cuba to Trinidad allyou cannot find more relevant News to the region that can do people some good instead of New York news???
How is Giuliani news relevant to Dominican people!!!
Some in Dominica needs their shield taken away as well. Those who are fighting to get, take, steal people’s property land and houses, they will one day lose their license to practice volehs…
America’s Mayor is making a strong case for the coveted Pinocchio award. It will be a monumental task as his number one client, the esteemed former president, appears to be a shoe in to walk away with top honors.
Who cares about Rudy Giuliani in Dominica and elsewhere? Focus on your corrupt inland regime. Confront the leader and get him to disclose what we Dominicans want to know. Why is this Indian fugitive living on our taxes? Where is the $2billion? Why is Roselyn Paul Sports minister? Who is really Montreal Management? So many questions to ask. So many real news to follow IN YOUR OWN BACKYARD.
There may be good reasons to disbar him, but spreading election falsehoods is not one of them. Firstly there were strange things about the conduct of those elections, but the powers that be refused to investigate them because nobody like Trump. Secondly, everyone is entitled to their opinion so there is nothing wrong with him thinking that the election was flawed.
Anybody with sense can see that this is a witch hunt.
This would never happen in our jurisdiction. If we were serious about ethics in this particular profession (Law), the unethical, habitually lying verbal arsonist, would have been disbarred years ago. Instead, he continues to give counsel to the Father of Lies who uneasily sits in the throne of government.
This is a political ruling. If it were to happen in our jurisdiction it would be the UWP and their lawyers that would be found wanting. All claims of bribery, treating, corruption and stealing of elections are made exclusively by the UWP and their lawyers with absolutely no evidence.
I lived in New York and never liked that son of a B.He is as crooked and lying as UWP lawyers.Black hair dye running down his face corrupt and lying so much,he had no time to notice.No difference with Uncle Lenny AMERICAN GREED.
I am still trying to understand what “I Lived in New York” or “I never Liked that S.*.B!!”, has to do with Rudy Giuliani’s suspension.
Projecting yourself into a situation that clearly has nothing to do with your whereabouts or feelings, is a clear representation of that innate and petulant need for recognition. One can understand why you side with the perceived “strongman” of the DLP. The truth is you’re not so different from Giuliani, both feel important by inserting themselves into the action, no matter how sick or corrupt the leader is. They would do anything to keep in the spotlight. Pot calling Kettle Black.
Lennox built his own house and has lived in Morne Daniel for over 20 years now. your PM down to Roseau and take taste. Now all of a sudden he acts like the residential area is his to do with as he pleases. We know who the greedy are.
The “ROPE” really does have an end. Mr Guilliani’ journey have been entwined with DECIET, DECEPTION and illusion, all hallmarks of his White supremacy doctrine. His draconian Mayoral administration of NYC, is still felt in every day life , even after a generation. Black lives did not matter for this Italian Fascist then, and like many of his kind, their end is one of Humiliation and DARKNESS. We have many of the likes of Mr Guilliani among the post Slavery Africans, who are willing to Lie to be heard. “THE ONE WHO TRIES TO USE ONE’S OWN POWER TO DOMINATE OTHERS, WILL BE CRUSH BY THE POWER” a lesson to all Guilliani like. Take Warning, EGO mis-guided minds, “Truth is an Eternal youth”.
With all due respect, DNO. Who cares Rudy G has been suspended from practicing law. This has nothing to do with Dominica
There is a lawyer in Dominica that refers to people that he does not like, and cannot control as animals. If he was practicing law in America, guess he would have been disbared long ago!!!!
Let’s not forget that this same Rudolph Guiliani did some work for the tiny island of the common wealth of Dominica to the point that 5 Democratic Senators wrote a letter to the chief senate chair requesting that Rudy Giuliani be investigated . So are getting closer to the puzzle?
You see when people want to talk they must detail their argument in a way to inform: You said that? Guiliani did some work for Dominica; however, you did not say if it was while he served as mayor of NY, or while he was head of the DOJ.
I can tell you straight forward he has done nothing for Dominica while he served in government, nor while he was Mayor of NY!
So, here it is:
Giuliani’s security company’s website describes additional work on behalf of the governments of Chile, Dominica, Uruguay, the Dominican Republic, and El Salvador. “Giuliani said he has never represented a foreign government in or before the United States.
Now tell me “us” Dominicans what has Giuliani’s security company, or he personally has done for Dominica?
If Roosevelt Skerrit is involved we know it must be something corrupted!
Information are not hidden in America.