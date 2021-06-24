Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law for spreading election falsehoods

A New York court said Thursday that Rudy Giuliani (former New York Mayor and close ally of Donald Trump) is suspended from practicing law in the state after it found he spread false information about the 2020 presidential election while serving as a lawyer for former President Trump and the Trump campaign, which “immediately threatens the public interest,” according to a CBS report.

The order detailing the decision by the New York appeals court, stated that there is “uncontroverted evidence” that Giuliani “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large” in the course of his efforts to overturn Mr. Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election.

