Russia invades Ukraine after months of tension and build up

According to reports released today from the White House, Russia’s action against the Ukraine has officially been recognized as an invasion – Yahoo news.

This most recent aggression by the Former Head of the Soviet Union follows months of posturing, threats and counter threats between Russia, the US and the international community as Russian forces gathered on the Ukrainian border eventually surrounding the country from 3 sides.

Russia is referring to the forces deployed in Eastern Ukraine as a “Peacekeeping force” after that part of the country declared its independence. However, the white house has concerned this deployment of troops as an invasion with US president Biden declaring severe sanctions against Russia in response.

