Russia invades Ukraine after months of tension and build up

Yahoo News - Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 at 6:51 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

 

Vladmir Putin President of Russia image used under the creative commons license  

According to reports released today from the White House, Russia’s action against the Ukraine has officially been recognized as an invasion  – Yahoo news.

This most recent aggression by the Former Head of the Soviet Union follows months of posturing, threats and counter threats between Russia, the US and the international community as Russian forces gathered on the Ukrainian border eventually surrounding the country from 3 sides.

Russia is referring to the forces deployed in Eastern Ukraine as a “Peacekeeping force” after that part of the country declared its independence. However, the white house has concerned this deployment of troops as an invasion with US president Biden declaring severe sanctions against Russia in response.

 

Read more

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.