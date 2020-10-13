Sagicor congratulates South East Football Team on Premier League victory

PRESS RELEASE - SAGICOR - Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 at 1:03 PM
Staff of Sagicor are still celebrating the triumph of company sponsored South East Football Club, which last weekend, secured their second straight premier league title.

Brenton Hilaire, Sales Manager for the company in Dominica was present at the game had this to say, “We never doubted that this team could take the title again and we’re all so proud of them. I’m happy to say that Sagicor’s support was definitely a unified activity. The Sagicor team worked together to ensure that we would be present at all their matches and I can say that they played cohesively, with heart and determination. To the entire team; Well done! Take some time to celebrate!”

Cheryl Rolle, General Manager and Principal Representative for the Sagicor team in Dominica also shared her best wishes. “We have been providing support to the South-East Football Club for about 20 years now, and over that time it feels like we have become family. In addition to attending their games and providing financial support, we are constantly interacting with them to provide encouragement and advice on how to achieve overarching life goals.

