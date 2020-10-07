Sagicor staff makes donation to Dominica Cancer Society

PRESS RELEASE - SAGICOR - Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at 12:09 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Sagicor Donates to Dominica Cancer Society: Ms Sannie Abraham, Administrative Assistant from the Dominica Cancer Society receives a donation from the Sagicor team from right Brenton Hilaire, Sales Manager of Sagicor Life Eastern Caribbean Inc in Dominica. In the back from left are Lenny Dover, Advisor, Nikisha Letang, Advisor; Melanie Popo, Group Administrator – Assistant; Anwar Cadette, CSR, Jina Harris-Alleyne, Advisor; Dania Azille, Advisor.

Late last week, the administrative and sales teams of Sagicor contributed a combined sum, from their personal funds, to the Dominica Cancer Society.

This donation was done in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is being observed this month all over the world. During this time many organisations and individuals pay special attention to the importance of being tested and checked for breast cancer which is the main cause of cancer deaths among women in the Caribbean and can also afflict men.

Sagicor offices across the Eastern Caribbean will be bringing attention to this disease in various ways during the month of October.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

2 Comments

  1. Jasmina
    October 7, 2020

    Good job..however while community support is good, the service to your existing customers is abysmal. This is cause for concern. Focus on retention not just recruitment. Customer service training for agents is also a good idea.

  2. click here
    October 7, 2020

    Everybody is able to wear their mask properly except Anwar. SMH. Wearing it under your nose makes it useless.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available