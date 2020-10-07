Sagicor staff makes donation to Dominica Cancer Society

Late last week, the administrative and sales teams of Sagicor contributed a combined sum, from their personal funds, to the Dominica Cancer Society.
This donation was done in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is being observed this month all over the world. During this time many organisations and individuals pay special attention to the importance of being tested and checked for breast cancer which is the main cause of cancer deaths among women in the Caribbean and can also afflict men.
Sagicor offices across the Eastern Caribbean will be bringing attention to this disease in various ways during the month of October.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Good job..however while community support is good, the service to your existing customers is abysmal. This is cause for concern. Focus on retention not just recruitment. Customer service training for agents is also a good idea.
Everybody is able to wear their mask properly except Anwar. SMH. Wearing it under your nose makes it useless.