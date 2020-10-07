Sagicor staff makes donation to Dominica Cancer Society

Late last week, the administrative and sales teams of Sagicor contributed a combined sum, from their personal funds, to the Dominica Cancer Society.

This donation was done in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is being observed this month all over the world. During this time many organisations and individuals pay special attention to the importance of being tested and checked for breast cancer which is the main cause of cancer deaths among women in the Caribbean and can also afflict men.

Sagicor offices across the Eastern Caribbean will be bringing attention to this disease in various ways during the month of October.