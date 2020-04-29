Saint Lucia records 2 new cases of coronavirus

Saint Lucia has recorded two additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of active cases from 0 to 2 since yesterday, according to a St. Lucia times article.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness in St. Lucia announced via statement today that a batch of testing done on (Tuesday 28th April) showed two positive cases out of a total batch of 44. The remaining cases all tested negative.
The total positive cases in St. Lucia is now at 17 with 15 having been recovered.
