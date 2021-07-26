Saint Lucians cast their ballots to elect a new government

More than 160,000 registered voters are casting ballots on Monday to elect a new government in St. Lucia with the two main political parties confident they will be elected to run the affairs of the island for the next five years according to report in the St. Lucia Times.

In the 2016 general election, the Saint Lucia UWP won 11 of the 17 seats in the Parliament, but political observers say it faces an uphill task in retaining the government.

