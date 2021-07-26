Saint Lucians cast their ballots to elect a new government

More than 160,000 registered voters are casting ballots on Monday to elect a new government in St. Lucia with the two main political parties confident they will be elected to run the affairs of the island for the next five years according to report in the St. Lucia Times.
In the 2016 general election, the Saint Lucia UWP won 11 of the 17 seats in the Parliament, but political observers say it faces an uphill task in retaining the government.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
Well done Saint Lucians, kick those UWP parasites off to hell they’re useless and cannot perform all dryers!
When you have IBO,%,VIEWS,BLESSINGS,BLUEBLUE,supporting a political party you expect them to win?A bunch of fake news,propaganda,lies and corrupt specialists.
Kick those UWP CROOKS,TRAITORS,LIARS,HABITUAL CRIMINALS,VAGABONDS,ARSONISTS and THIEVES out of town.
Since They come under the name UWP, no matter which country or island they are doomed to fail. Mark my words!
The St.Lucians should KICK UWP out of office just as we did in Dominica.These UWP parties are CORRUPT LIARS. especially in Dominica.
St Lucians are politically mature. Once you form the fool, they kick you out…
@% yes I you are soooo clever that is why we Dominicans kick the hell out of you guys so-called UWP clowns and never to return, please tell ugly Lenny, he will never again see another UWP government in Dominica because of the crimes they have committed on us and still paying the price today!!!
The way that Dominica’s election is conducted since 2004, has it ranking as most probably, the most corrupt country in the Commonwealth, re election matters.
St Lucia’s population is about 185 000, number of voters 160 000…
In Dominica the voters list is higher than the population. That alone is a MAJOR red flag, which raises myriad questions. St Lucia does not seem to have the problem of imported votes either.
Really believe that the citizenry has to stand up, to stop those things in our election which makes us appear as a pariah state!!
One thing that’s glaring in the management of any country’s affairs is that GREEDY leaders cannot manage.. Greedy leaders steal, lie, cheat, KIDNAP people, sow discord, and are corrupt!!!