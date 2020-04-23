Saint Lucia’s cabinet agrees to 75% salary cut due to economic crisis

The Saint Lucian cabinet of ministers have agreed to take a 75% salary reduction in face of the Economic crisis brought on by COVID-19 according to a LOOP news report Wednesday.
Bradley Felix ,commerce minister of St. Lucia, said earlier this week at a sitting of the Saint Lucian parliament that negotiations were at an advanced stage that would see parliamentarians take home 25% of their salaries.
The parliamentarians were the first on the block as it relates to that,” Felix told reporters Tuesday, noting, “It is across the board.”
Rumours of a pending 50% pay cut for civil servants have been circulating via social media but the government has since refuted such claims.
