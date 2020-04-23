Saint Lucia’s cabinet agrees to 75% salary cut due to economic crisis

Loop news - Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 at 10:37 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Sitting of House of Saint Lucian Parliament Tuesday 21st April 2020. image courtesy St. Lucian Government’s Youtube channel

The Saint Lucian cabinet of ministers have agreed to take a 75% salary reduction in face of the Economic crisis brought on by COVID-19 according to a LOOP news report Wednesday.

Bradley Felix ,commerce minister of St. Lucia, said earlier this week at a sitting of the Saint Lucian parliament that negotiations were at an advanced stage that would see parliamentarians take home 25% of their salaries.

The parliamentarians were the first on the block as it relates to that,” Felix told reporters Tuesday, noting, “It is across the board.”

Rumours of a pending  50% pay cut for civil servants have been circulating via social media but the government has since refuted such claims.

 

Read full story

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.