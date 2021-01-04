Saint Nicholas Animal Shelter looks back at 2020

Saint Nicholas Animal Rescue Dominica, the first and only non-profit Animal Rescue organization to provide shelter, and emergency after-hours rescue to animals across Dominica, is looking back at its work past year.

While the organization is rather new and made out of volunteers only, it does put countless hours and impressive effort to help sick and injured animals in Dominica.

“We just did a summary of our work within 2020” – says one of the rescue directors, Dr. Golnaz Naderkhani. “We successfully performed 325 rescues, 115 adoptions, 53 spays and neuters, also feeding daily over 75 stray/rescued/injured dogs.

Some of rescue operations were quite difficult and daring, and required specialized help. But, from so many cases we selected top ten being very close to our hearts (some bordering on a little miracle), and made a quick presentation on our Facebook – have a look, she continues.

https://www.facebook.com/ 103586658350978/videos/ 746458029555966

Indeed, their work supported by the team of McIntyre Veterinary Clinic and just a couple of local sponsors is impressive. On top of rescue, veterinary care and sheltering, they run Pet Adoption program, rehabilitation of sick, injured, blind and handicapped animals, and other activities.

Asked why they picked that name, Dr. Naderkhani answers:

“ This name comes from the Patron of sick and injured animals, Saint Nicholas of Tolentino. The Saint’s name also serves as an important reminder that The Lord looks favourably upon those considerate souls that say no to cruelty and suffering – not only among us humans, but also other creatures of this world. Capable of compassion, we all should extend our helping hand and make a difference.

I am sad to notice that we often rescue animals not only hurt by accidents or sickness, but also with severe wounds inflicted by humans. We need to stop this senseless animal cruelty. Our shelters are at maximum capacity and we need your help. We are looking for volunteers, various donations and sponsors, and also people who wish to adopt a pet. Instead of purchasing, adopt a pet, giving it a second chance and gaining a loyal friend for life. All our ready-to-adopt pets are vaccinated and with health veterinary passport. ”

Saint Nicholas Animal Rescue invites our readers to their Facebook page. You can see there animals for adoption, learn about and join volunteers’ team, and see what else can be done to make a positive difference.

Keep their hot-line number handy, in case you notice an animal in need of help. It is 767-245- 0001

https://www.facebook.com/St- Nicholas-Animal-Rescue- 103586658350978