Sanchez to bring curtains down on Creole in the Park

Dominica News Online - Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at 7:05 PM
Patrons at CITP

International Reggae Star Sanchez and his band will bring the curtains down on the biggest daytime event during Independence- Creole in the Park.

Sanchez, whose real name is Kevin Anthony Jackson, is a reggae singer-songwriter and record producer of Jamaican descent.

Sanchez has produced a number of hit singles including “One In A Million”, “Fall In Love”, “Missing You”, “I Care For You” and “Never Dis Di Man”.

The annual event organized by telecommunications company FLOW is now in its 14th edition.

Following Hurricane Maria in 2017, FLOW cancelled the CITP for two years.

This year, the event will be staged from October 22nd to Thursday October 24th.

FLOW said Dominica’s best in Creole food, Music, Art & Craft and Culture, will be displayed at the Botanical Gardens.

A man jamming at a past Creole in the Park

 

Here’s a look at the lineup:

 

Tuesday October 22-

The Smith Brothers

Colton T

Chubby and the Midnight Groovers

Swinging Star Band and the Calypso connection featuring Webb, Lugarz, Observer, Tasha P, Checko, Intruder Bobb, Karessah and Sour Sour

Reigning Calypso King Dennison ‘Dice’ Joseph

 

Wednesday October 23-

Phase 5

The new generation of Bouyon Artistes: Zone Rouge, Quan, Trilla G, DJ MJ, Fetty Mark, Keks Mafia and Reo

Extasy Band

WCK

Signal Band

To bring the curtains down Shal Marshall of Trinidad of Tobago

 

Thursday October 24-

Carlyn XP

The First Serenade Band

Bouyon Boss Asa Bantan

International Reggae Star Sanchez

