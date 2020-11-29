Sasa Sammy releases first soca single “Oh happy day”

Samuel F Jno Lewis (Sasa Sammy) up and coming bouyon artist based in Dominica.

Sasa Sammy started doing music in 2012. In 2017 he participated in the Bouyon Monarch Competition and went on to release several songs thereafter. Amongst those songs were “Cut Loose”, “H.A.T.E” And “Boom Boom Play” all available on various media Platforms.

Sasa Sammy performed at Two of Dominica’s annual main Events, At the Forecourt of the World Creole Music Festival and Creole In The Park.

Sasa Sammy’s New Single “OH HAPPY DAY” is an Inspirational one and a beacon of hope.

Its message is that good days will come and it serves as reminder to be grateful when things get better.

Credits:

Riddim (instrumental) Produced by KuBeatz & Skyo

Recorded and mastered By Bjorn Davis (Bobos Studio)