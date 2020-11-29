Sasa Sammy releases first soca single “Oh happy day”

PRESS RELEASE - SASA SAMMY - Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at 10:32 AM
Samuel F Jno Lewis (Sasa Sammy)
Samuel F Jno Lewis (Sasa Sammy) up and coming bouyon artist based in Dominica.
Sasa Sammy started doing music in 2012. In 2017 he participated in the Bouyon Monarch Competition and went on to release  several  songs thereafter. Amongst those songs were “Cut Loose”, “H.A.T.E” And “Boom Boom Play” all available on various media Platforms.
Sasa Sammy performed at Two of Dominica’s annual main Events, At the Forecourt of the World Creole Music Festival and Creole In The Park.
Sasa Sammy’s New Single “OH HAPPY DAY” is an Inspirational one and a beacon of hope.
Its message is that good days will come and it serves as reminder to be grateful when things get better.
Credits:
Riddim (instrumental) Produced by KuBeatz & Skyo
Recorded and mastered By Bjorn Davis (Bobos Studio)

2 Comments

  1. Bob barker
    November 29, 2020

    Great song and great message

  2. BjornFSE
    November 29, 2020

    Solid Brother :mrgreen:

