Scholarships Available for students in Dominica from DASCI

The Dominica America Scholarship & Culture Inc. (DASCI), a 501 (c) 3 non profit organization mostly comprised of Dominicans living in Florida, has been awarding scholarships to students of Dominica for over ten years. These scholarships are available to graduates of elementary schools transitioning to secondary schools.

“Judging from the letters of Thanks which we have received from the students over the years, it is our belief that the hard work done by DASCI members has been acknowledged with great satisfaction” said Ramona Valmond LeBlanc, a member of the DASCI scholarship Committee.

Although not all elementary schools are eligible to participate the organization makes an effort to choose schools from different areas of the country each year.

The organization has been awarding scholarships to Primary School graduates in Dominica since 2007 and to date has given 43 scholarships valued at US$500 each. Scholarships are open to students requesting financial assistance and must meet the requirements set out in the application.

For the 2020-2021 school year, they have chosen six (6) primary schools to receive scholarships and plan to give ten (10) scholarships. The Principals of the schools have already been notified and are, Calibishie and Paix Bouche in the North zone, Grand Bay in the South zone and Roseau Primary, St. Martin Primary and Kelleb Laurent in the West zone.

Information and applications are available on the DASCI website www.DASCI.org